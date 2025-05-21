A $25,000 fine? You could face a steep bill for bringing this one banned device to Canada's national parks

Considering bringing a drone along to your next wilderness camping trip?

Think again if you're in Canada, as authorities in Jasper National Park have issued a firm warning against the airborne cameras, threatening rule-breakers with an eye-watering $25,000 (£18,700) fine.

Sending a drone up to capture Jasper's vast pine forests and clear blue water certainly sounds tempting, but it can disturb wildlife and worsen the experience for fellow campers

"Leave the flying to the birds. Recreational use of drones is not permitted in Parks Canada places, including Jasper National Park," warns a park Facebook post.

"This restriction is important to ensure the safety of wildlife and the quality of experience for all of our visitors. Enjoy the peaceful trails and leave your drone at home."

All 37 Canadian national parks are 'no drone zones'. Flying risks a fine of up to $25,000.

Jasper National Park is home to around 375 elk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Drones are also prohibited in national parks across the border in the United States.

'Uncrewed aircraft' were banned in 2014 following multiple noise complaints and a handful of incidents in which animals were harassed. Small drones have also crashed into geysers at Yellowstone National Park and features of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, according to the NPS.

Violations are classed as misdemeanors and carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Although aerial filming is prohibited in US and Canadian parks, ground photography is not. If you're keen to get some great snaps of the breath-taking wilderness, take a look at our pro tips for outdoor photography.