How to watch Celebrity Bear Hunt: stream the reality TV show to see celebrities try to outrun survival expert Bear Grylls

Celebrity Bear Hunt featuring adventurer and former SAS trooper Bear Grylls drops on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. In it, we see famous British faces journey to the Costa Rican jungle to be put through the toughest physical and mental challenges.

With Bear Grylls renowned for his survival skills and extreme adventure TV shows, the celebrities aren’t in for an easy ride.

“I’ve done many wild things in my life, but I’ve never hunted celebrities,” Grylls says.

You can stream every one of the eight episodes now, exclusively on Netflix.

Release date: February 5, 2025

Episodes: 1-8

UK stream: Netflix

CELEBRITY BEAR HUNT PREVIEW

A group of unlikely British celebrities are dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's toughest predators, Bear Grylls.

"It's about overcoming, and not falling down," Grylls says. "The celebrities won’t come out of this experience the same."

Celebrity Bear Hunt | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

They’ll live together, learn survival skills and compete in grueling challenges. Lose, and they will face a true primal survival test – being hunted down by Bear Grylls in a deadly escape room, The Bear Pit.

If the celebrities are captured, they'll be eliminated from the show.

HOW TO WATCH CELEBRITY BEAR HUNT IN THE US

The brand new show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, lands exclusively on Netflix on February 5. All eight episodes drop at the same time.

Currently Netflix is not offering any free trials to US viewers. Prices start at $7.99 a month for the standard plan with ads.

HOW TO WATCH CELEBRITY BEAR HUNT IN THE UK

Celebrity Bear Hunt lands exclusively on Netflix on February 5 in the UK too. All eight episodes are released at once.

Currently Netflix is not offering any free trials to UK viewers. Prices start at £4.99 a month for the standard plan with adverts.

Can I watch Celebrity Bear Hunt in Australia?

Celebrity Bear Hunt is streaming on Netflix in Australia from February 5, too. All eight episodes drop at once.

CELEBRITY BEAR HUNT BREAKDOWN

Celebrity Bear Hunt 9 contestants

Mel B, Spice Girls singer

Boris Becker, German retired tennis player

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, interior designer and TV personality

Steph McGovern, TV presenter

Danny Cipriani, former England rugby player

Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing head judge

Big Zuu (real name Zuhair), rapper

Una Healy, former Saturdays singer

Joe Thomas, actor and The Inbetweeners star

Kola Bokinni, actor

Leomie Anderson, fashion model and TV host

Lottie Moss, model and sister of Kate Moss

Celebrity Bear Hunt episode guide

E01 Let the Hunt Begin (51 mins)

12 celebrities arrive in the Costa Rican jungle. Their first mission is simply to reach the lodge -- without Bear Grylls getting to them first

E02 Let Down by My Bladder (53 mins)

Four people are still in the Bear Pit, and one is not coming back. As they try to dig, climb and race their way to freedom, Bear if not far behind

E03 Sink or Swim (56 mins)

A new challenge sees four celebs thrown in at the deep end. When one finds himself in over his head, his teammate fights to finish the task on his own

E04 Where Did Being Nice Get Me (54 mins)

As the second celebrity is eliminated, the pressure is rising within the camp. Some find themselves wobbling over the next challenge

E05 Between a Croc and a Bear (56 mins)

A test of teamwork sees half the camp left out in the cold, and one celeb hot under the collar.

E06 Pain is Weakness Leaving Your Body (56 mins)

A dizzying new challenge ends in an injury.

E07 No Smoke Without Fire (55 mins)

Tempers are already flaring between some members in the camp when Bear sets the celebrities a fiery challenge.

E08 Last Celebrity Standing (44 mins)

12 celebrities entered the competition. Now, only five remain. As they try to evade capture one final time, who will be crowned Bear Hunt champion?

Where was Celebrity Bear Hunt filmed?

Although producers have not revealed the exact location, we do know the show was filmed in the jungle in Costa Rica.

The location was chosen for its dense jungle that's teeming with wildlife and the perilous terrain that makes an incredible backdrop for the challenges.