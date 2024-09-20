Hungry for more sport climbing after the Olympics? The World Cup heats up this week!
All eyes are on the IFSC Climbing World Cup after an Olympics-inspired spike in popularity
The best sport climbers in the world return to the wall this weekend for the penultimate leg of the IFSC Climbing World Cup. Among them will be Olympic competitors including teenage sensation Toby Roberts, who snagged Great Britain’s first ever Olympic climbing gold with a first place podium finish in Paris.
Catching the eye at the recent Olympics, sport climbing has been on the up since its first Olympic outing at Tokyo 2020. There are upwards of 44 million climbers worldwide, with more than half getting started since Tokyo.
Beginning in April, the world cup is down to the final two of nine legs, over which sport climbing’s world champions will be decided. Held in stages across the globe, the world cup pits athletes against each other in speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering, with a leader board ranking each nation.
Concluding next month, the crucial penultimate leg takes place in Prague, with men’s and women’s bouldering events running from today (September 20) until Sunday (September 22).
One of the three World Cup events, bouldering puts athletes' strength and ingenuity to the test as they scramble across short but complex ‘problems’ as quickly as possible.
Prior to Prague, Japan were out in front with 17 medals, six of them gold, with the US and Slovenia in hot pursuit with five golds each. Japan are also leading the pack in the men’s bouldering, with 17-year-old Sorato Anraku topping the table while Slovenian sensation Janja Garnbret is way out ahead in women's bouldering. USA women's Olympic silver medallist Brooke Raboutou is currently lying in second place.
The penultimate leg can be watched live, free of charge on the IFSC YouTube channel from 3am EDT / 8am BST / 9am CEST, alongside highlights and in-depth coverage of the competition so far.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
- Inspired by Olympic climbing? Here's how to get started
- The best women's climbing shoes 2024 for indoor climbing sessions, valley cragging and all-day mountain adventures
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
"Check your pup's paw pads" – rescue teams urge owner caution after carrying dog in distress off strenuous hiking trail
Save $100 on Garmin's toughest ever GPS watch, which claims to have 'infinite battery'
I've been hiking with this tough Osprey daypack for 15 years and it still looks good as new – it's 31% off right now