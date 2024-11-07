“I wanted to see if I could still do it" - 90-year-old man climbs England's tallest mountain

In a unique birthday celebration, a 90-year-old man has climbed England’s tallest mountain, more than six decades after his first summit.

Some 62 years after his first ascent, pensioner Derald Barham, scaled all 3,209ft / 978m of Scafell Pike, in the Lake District. Supported by his four sons and 20-month-old great-grandchild, the former doctor made the climb in an attempt to prove he still had it in him.

“I wanted to see if I could still do it when I was 90,” Barham told the Watford Observer. “So, my ambition was to climb it with my four sons coming with me.”

A climbing addict all his life, Barham has previously summitted some of the world’s most daunting peaks, such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and the volcanic Mount Ararat in Turkey.

Although he’s keen to continue walking, Barham is satisfied Scafell Pike will be the last mountain he ever climbs.

“My boots are going into retirement,” he said.

“If I ever do go to the Lake District again, I'll be looking at mountains, not climbing them, and remembering all my past glories.”

Alongside his climbing antics, Derald, who can be seen below, has been a community volunteer for the past 15 years.

Residing in the heart of England’s Lake District, Scafell Pike attracts about 250,000 climbers each year to its rugged rocky terrain. While it’s comparatively smaller than big brother Ben Nevis, which stands at 4,413ft / 1,345m in the Scottish Highlands, Scafell Pike is considered to be tougher climb due to its steep elevation and uneven terrain.

The Piers Gill Canyon is particularly tricky, with four people tragically dying there in the past eight years, and more than 40 requiring rescue.

If you’re considering climbing Scafell Pike, make sure to wear appropriate footwear, check the weather forecast beforehand and stock up on emergency supplies, including some form of SOS device.

For more tips on how to stay safe on harsh winter hikes, check out our 10 winter hiking safety tips.