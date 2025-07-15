Historic Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed, trails closed, widespread evacuations – 2 US National Parks now under threat from "extreme and volatile" wildfires

Two iconic US National Parks are under threat from wildfires, which have destroyed historic landmarks and caused widespread closures during peak travel season.

At Grand Canyon National Park, officials confirmed the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of historic cabins on Sunday, calling the Dragon Bravo Fire "extreme and volatile."

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 as a result of a lightning strike, and at the time of publication is burning at more than 5,700 acres. The most recent update from the National Park Service, on July 13, reports that the blaze had expanded by a further 500 acres, fueled by hot temperatures and strong winds. Only a week ago, a hiker died from heat-related illness in the park as authorities warned of "extremely hazardous" conditions.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze using aerial bucket drops, but the NPS report states that they have been unable to use aerial retardant due to a chlorine gas leak at the water treatment facility. It is estimated that between 50 and 80 structures have been lost to the fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The popular North Rim will remain closed for the remainder of the 2025 season. All inner canyon corridor trails and campgrounds are closed until further notice, including the North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and Bright Angel Trail (below Havasupai Gardens).

The original Grand Canyon Lodge was completed at Bright Angel Point in 1928 but was destroyed by a fire four years later. It was rebuilt by 1938 using much of the original stonework and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 as a result of a lightning strike (Image credit: Grand Canyon NPS)

Black Canyon of the Gunnison evacuated

Meanwhile, Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, which is often described as a miniature Grand Canyon, is completely closed and being evacuated due to a fire on the South Rim.

"Do not enter the park until further notice," states an update from officials at the park.

The South Rim fire ignited on July 10 as a result of a lightning strike and is currently burning at nearly 4,000 acres. Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and an air quality alert remains in effect for all of western Colorado, with smoke reaching Silverton, which hosted runners for the Hardrock 100 Endurance Run over the weekend creating hazy conditions.

Current weather in the Gunnison area shows temperatures in the mid-80s with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

If you are living or recreating near an area affected by wildfires, read our articles on wildfire safety and wildfire smoke before going outside.