Tired of sweaty feet on summer treks? These lightweight Keen hiking boots are "breathable and waterproof enough to deal with warm, damp weather" without sacrificing underfoot comfort, and they're 30% off right now

Hiking in the summer months comes with its challenges. From sunburn to exhaustion, trekking under the blazing sun can be a pain without the right equipment and proper precautions. Along with plenty of water and ample protection from the sun, breathable hiking boots are essential for sweaty days on the trails.

If you're in the market for a new pair that won't overheat as you trudge through the wilderness, then check out these lightweight boots from Keen. The men's Zionic hiking boots are a great option for hot-weather hiking and are now available for just $118.93 at REI.

This pair was designed with the summer sun in mind. The performance ripstop mesh upper features airy 100% polyester and TPU overlays, built to maximize breathability and freedom on the trails. Should the rain clouds appear, you'll be protected by reliably waterproof Keen Dry membranes.

Hiking expert Pat Kinsella took his Zionics out in all sorts of weather conditions and was very impressed with the results.

Writing in his review for Advnture, Pat described the pair as: "breathable and waterproof enough to deal with warm, damp weather, while remaining lightweight and highly cushioned so they’re comfortable and don’t fatigue you during big days out".

Pat was also keen on the underfoot support on offer.

"The level of cushioning is what makes the Zionics really stand out," he said.

"The air-injected midsole combined with the heel 'crash pad' supply some seriously good suspension. The PU insole with arch support also helps with comfort levels on long trail days, and I appreciate the extra Achilles protection too."

Men's Keen Zionic hiking boots: $170 $118.93 at REI

Save $51 These lightweight hiking boots are a speedy option for taking on tricky trails. They're made from sturdy ripstop mesh and feature reliable Keen Dry waterproofing to keep you trekking in comfort.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Keen Zionic hiking boots where you are.