We almost never see Fjallraven discounts this big: Hurry, and you can save up to $170 on the mountain-ready Bergtagen Eco-Shell before this insane offer ends on Friday!

Fjallraven is one of the world's leading outdoor brands. The Swedish company began life in the 1960s and shot to prominence in the years following, forging a stellar reputation for making reliable and trustworthy outdoor gear for all sorts of adventures.

However, one thing Fjallraven isn't known for is affordability. Due to its excellent reputation, the brand's products are often priced way above the norm. As our outdoors expert, Alex Foxfield, explains: "The primary reasons Fjällräven is so expensive are that its products are of exceptional quality, featuring highly durable and ethically sourced materials; they have a commitment to sustainable practices."

For these reasons, it's rare to find a Fjallraven deal as good as this one, which cuts the price of a sturdy and sustainable alpine shell by up to 40%. The Bergtagen Eco-Shell is now available for just $254.97 in men's sizes and $329.97 in women's sizes at Backcountry.

This lightweight and fully waterproof jacket is ready and waiting to take on tough mountaineering expeditions and high-altitude hikes. It's made from 70% recycled polyester and nylon materials and boasts plenty of protection from the elements.

Conditions near the summit can be unforgiving all year round. This shell is designed to beat back against the biting winds and freezing temperatures with an insulating three-layer fabric design and adjustable hood to stop cold breezes from entering through your neck.

When the sun comes out, you can dump heat by unzipping the side vents and enjoy the mountains in comfort.

Men's Fjallraven Bergtagen Eco-Shell Jacket: $424.95 $254.97 at Backcountry

$170 This Fjallraven shell aims to protect you from harsh weather and freezing temperatures as you approach the summit. It's waterproof, windproof, and insulating thanks to a smart three-layer design.

Women's Fjallraven Bergtagen Eco-Shell Jacket: $449.95 $329.97 at Backcountry

$119.98 This lightweight shell was designed with the mountains in mind. Suit up and enjoy pleasant high-altitude treks or take on tougher alpine ascents with its waterproof, windproof, and insulating three-layer build.

Not in the US? You can look below for today's best Fjallraven shell deals where you are: