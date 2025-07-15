"It's a natural evolution": Leatherman drops 5 sharp-looking new products – none of them are multitools

The new line from Leatherman features premium-grade outdoor tools – just not the ones you might expect

When Leatherman launches a new product, most who love the wilder side of life tend to sit up and take notice. But we usually expect it to be a multi-tool. After all, the Portland-based brand is the pioneer of multi-use tools featuring blades, screwdrivers, corkscrews, and more that hikers and campers never leave home without. But while the new launch from Leatherman is still pocket-friendly and enormously practical, there's a sharp difference: they're all knives.

Leatherman's new knife range isn't a total departure for the brand – it's dabbled in limited-edition blades in the past. But now it looks like the brand, which launched the very first multitool over 40 years ago, is taking a confident step into the competitive world of premium folding knives.

Calling the range "a natural evolution" (and we'd have to agree on this point), Leatherman says the new line, which features five sleek-looking models, is "built for those who live with purpose."

At first glance, it's clear the new blades share plenty of DNA with their multi-use cousins, and by that we mean they're slim, designed for Everyday Carry, and expertly crafted in Portland using premium materials. They're also pricey.

The minimalist Glider looks ideal for fastpacking (Image credit: Leatherman)

Leatherman knives: the goods

All five models are built with MagnaCut steel, which was developed specifically for EDC blades and is known for its durability, corrosion-resistance and edge-retention. Machined G10 handles are made using fiberglass soaked in resin, which the brand says is both durable and provides better grip, while "jimping" – a process that cuts ridges – on the knifepoint spine also improves grip and handline control. Radius edges also help with a comfortable grip and give the knives an impressively clean look.

The lightest models in the range weigh less than four ounces (104g), or about the same as a deck of cards, and all models are fitted with a deep carry pocket clip that's adjustable for right or left-hand pockets.

If you like to move fast without being weighed down, the two lightest models are the Blazer, which is designed as a go-anywhere-do-anything versatile blade, and the minimalist-by-comparison Glider, which looks ideal for fastpacking. Both feature the patent-pending Compression Wedge Lock for safety and ease of use.

The Trac looks to be an all-rounder that will work for every activity from hunting to foraging (Image credit: Leatherman)

For a tougher design, the Pioneer is heavier-duty and weighs substantially more to perform against difficult tasks that will be loved by bushcraft experts, while the Trac looks to be an all-rounder that will work for every activity from hunting to foraging.

Finally, if you're just looking for something reliable for whipping up a great meal at camp, check out the Rustle, which at $279.99 is a little cheaper than everything else on the list, all priced at $299.99.

Leatherman's new range of knives is out now and you can browse the full range here. If you're searching for something with more versatility, take a look at our article on Leatherman multitools.