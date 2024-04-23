2024 London Marathon breaks record for fundraising in one day

Records are broken at the London Marathon every year, but they’re usually fastest times achieved by the runners themselves. This year the marathon itself has a claimed a new world record, and a very worthy one it is too.

(Actually the 2024 London Marathon claimed a record before it had even been run, with race organizers reporting last May that it had received over half a million applicants, setting the world record for the most marathon entry applications ever… but back that more worthy record we told you about.)

The record in question is ‘most money raised by a single-day sporting event’. Organizers claim that the 2024 London Marathon raised over £67 million ($83 million) for countless charities. 53,000 people took part in the 26.2-mile race (42.2km) through the capital and a huge percentage of them were running for nominated charities.

According to a BBC report, the race broke its own previous record, with Sunday’s total surpassing the previous record of £66.4m set in 2019.

Oddly, on the official Guinness World Records site, the current record is stated as £31 million ($48.7 million) set by the 2000 London Marathon, “the last year for which figures were calculated”. They must take a long time to do their sums! We’ll have to wait until 2040 for this feat to be officially ratified at that rate.

Over £40m has been donated via JustGiving, with donations via TCS surpassing £27m. JustGiving reported that the amount raised so far on its platform was up by 14% compared to last year’s event.

Meanwhile, official online fundraising partner Enthuse said its total so far for this year’s marathon was more than three times the amount it raised in 2022.

Enthuse chief executive Chester Mojay-Sinclare said, “This is the third year we have been the official partner for the TCS London Marathon and it’s incredible to see the growth over that time – our fundraising total of £27m for the event, so far, is more than 200% higher than in our first year… What an incredible event and a brilliant day with such a huge amount raised for good causes.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon said: “That is a wonderful achievement and huge thanks to every single person involved. ”