We've never seen Apple's Pro 2 AirPods for less - save $100 and get your hands on the earbuds that our expert testers say "bring joy" and "enable a connection with the music" this Amazon Prime Day

Do you love to race through the trails to your favorite music? Then you're in luck, as Apple's latest and greatest AirPods have hit their lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can get your hands on Apple's Pro 2 AirPods and run along to your favorite tunes for a record-low price of only $149 on Amazon.

These wireless earbuds are a significant improvement over their predecessors, boasting enhanced audio and plenty of handy new features. They're powered by Apple's adaptive audio technology, which adjusts sound levels based on your environment, to deliver the best audio experience possible.

After plenty of testing, our colleagues at TechRadar were blown away by this pair's "phenomenal" audio performance.

"It's hard to put into words how a pair of headphones can bring joy, because it's about how they enable a connection with the music that wasn't there before," said tech expert Gareth Beavis in his four-and-a-half-star TechRadar review.

"The way that the AirPods Pro 2 do this is a combination of factors: a clear ability to separate out different elements in the music, a strong ability to reproduce bass, a crispness in voice, especially, and all combined with excellent Spatial Audio playback and mind-blowing noise cancellation."

Along with excellent audio performance, the AirPods Pro 2 are a durable option for runners thanks to their dust, sweat, and water resistance, which comes in handy on harsh wilderness trails.

This epic deal is one of many available in the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you're after a cheaper pair of pods, the budget-friendly Apple AirPods 4 are now available for just $119.

