Forget Prime Day for camping deals - we've found five fantastic offers on tents, sleeping bags, and camping stoves, and none of them are on Amazon

Get everything you need to set up camp with our favorite deals

After months of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is here and in full swing, offering great deals on all sorts of outdoor gear on Amazon. There are plenty of bargains to choose from, including big reductions on well-rated Garmin sports watches, trail running shoes, and more, but funnily enough, many of the best camping deals aren't on Amazon at all.

Several big-name outdoor retailers have also cut their prices in a bid to keep up with Amazon's Prime Day madness. As a result, there are loads of great outdoor deals to choose from at other retailers like REI, Backcountry and Dick's Sporting Goods.

To save you time and money, we've scrolled through all the major sales to find the top five camping deals currently available.

Among our picks, you'll find insulating sleeping bags like the Kelty Cosmic 20 and Patagonia Fitz Roy Down, which are both over $100 off. There are also great backpacking tent deals to take advantage of, including the waterproof Tadpole SL tent from The North Face, which can be stuffed into a small portable bag and is now available for just $300 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Read on for our full list and a roundup of today's best tent, sleeping bag, and camping stove deals from across the web.

Our favorite camping deals

Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag: $214.95 $107.48 at Backcountry

Save $107 This snug Kelty sleeping bag is made from insulating 550-fill-power down and can keep you warm in temperatures down to 20°F (-6.7°C). Its water-resistant finish is suitable for light rainfall, and its zipper draft tube design aims to protect against chilly wind.

MSR Hubba Hubba 2 tent: $549.95 $384.73 at REI Outlet

Save $165 The Hubba Hubba 2 is a lightweight and portable backpacking tent that you can pack into a bag and carry around the wilderness with ease. It's suitable for three-season use and comes with a durable 20-denier ripstop nylon rainfly to protect against the elements.

Jetboil Flash Java kit cooking system: $144.95 $107.93 at REI

Save $37 This handy cooking system is designed to help you heat up freeze-dried meals or warm drinks, and comes with a cafetiere press so that you can also make fresh coffee with it in the wilderness. It's small, portable, and boils water in only 100 seconds.

The North Face Tadpole SL: $550 $330 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $120 This ultra-light two-person tent is made from waterproof fabric that's kept in place by a sturdy two-pole design. After a snug night's sleep, you can stuff the Tadpole into a small, portable pack and carry it around the trails with ease.

Patagonia Fitz Roy Down sleeping bag: $399 $278.99 at Patagoia

Save $120 This 800-fill-power down Patagonia sleeping bag is a snug option for getting some rest in temperatures down to 30°F (-1°C). It also features an internal chest pocket, so you can store your essentials easily and keep them warm as you sleep.

More epic deals

Stick with Advnture for handpicked deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs until July 11.