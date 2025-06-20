Got the Everest Marathon on your bucket list? Now you could win a place to run it, along with an incredible trekking holiday in Nepal, but you'll have to work hard to be in with a chance

The Everest Marathon is held every year on May 29

After an incredible record-breaking summit season, Everest has been on many an adventurer's minds. But if a trip to Base Camp seems out of reach, don't despair - you might just get a chance to race there!

British outdoor brand Inov8 is challenging its community to run or hike as much ascent as possible between June 23 and July 6 in order to win an adventure trip of a lifetime to Nepal and participate in the iconic Everest Marathon. The winner will be selected from those who sign up to the brand's Natural High Everest Challenge.

The Everest Marathon is an annual trail event in Nepal's Khumbu region, home to Earth's highest mountain. The race starts from Everest Basecamp, at 17,598ft (5,364m), and attracts runners from across the world. It always takes place on Everest Day, May 29, paying tribute to the first ascent by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary. The race is a hugely tough undertaking, run at altitude and heading downhill from Base Camp along rough tracks and trails.

At the end of the Natural High Everest Challenge, all the ascent clocked up by participants will be logged to reveal how many times the Inov8 community has managed to scale the equivalent height of Everest, which stands at 29,032ft (8,849m). Inov8 has teamed up with adventure travel company KE Adventure to provide one lucky winner with a 19-day group guided trip from Kathmandu, including entry into the race.

Runners and hikers can share photos of their progress on social media using the hashtag #INOV8NaturalHigh. The winner will be selected at random, regardless of how much elevation they've clocked up.

In a press release, Inov8 produce and marketing director, Michael Price, said: "We've all felt the natural high that sport gives us – it’s such a positive, natural drug.

“Let’s come together as one global community and take on this uplifting challenge... Can we climb (Everest's) height every day for two weeks and amass over 100,000m? It's a big ask, let’s aim high.”

The winner will also receive up to £1,500 towards the cost of flights to Kathmandu and an Inov8 kit bundle. All participants who submit their total elevation at the end of the challenge will also receive a gift voucher code for the Inove8 website and the chance to win other prizes.