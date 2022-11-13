Quick-thinking trail runner rescues injured New York hiker

A trail runner helped saved an injured hiker stranded on a steep cliff earlier this week. The hiker, 46-year-old Mandeep Tiwana, was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return from a solo hike at Nyack Beach State Park. Emergencies services used dog units and drones to search the 61 acre park, but without success.

The following morning, Elyse Vandorpe was running along a trail when she heard something that sounded like a person's voice, though she couldn't make out what they were saying.

"I was a quarter mile down and I heard somebody screaming like 'help me help me,'" Vandorpe told ABC7 NY (opens in new tab). "I tried to scream up the mountain and they started communicating with me."

She and another runner alerted the local fire department, who were able to rescue Tiwana from a steep cliff with the help of a helicopter. He was taken to hospital, and although details of his condition haven't been published, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Safe solo hiking

Hiking alone can be a great way to relax and reconnect with nature, but there are important steps you should take to keep yourself safe. Like Tiwana, make sure someone knows where you are going, and when to expect you back. You should also plan your route in advance, taking your fitness, ability, and local conditions into account. Make sure to check the weather forecast before heading out to make sure you're adequately equipped, and be aware of any local warnings.

Always take your cellphone, and if you travel solo frequently, it may be worth investing in an emergency beacon or satellite communicator so you can alert emergency services if you become lost or injured. For more advice, see our guide hiking alone: risks, benefits, and top tips.