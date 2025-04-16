Lost in the desert for two days – two Arizona desert hikers rescued in separate incidents

The first of two recent rescue incidents took place near Arizona's Superstition Mountains

It's been a busy week for rescue services in Arizona's deserts. Authorities have reported that two hikers have been rescued in separate incidents from desert trails in southern Arizona.

The first incident, on Saturday April 12, involved a hiker suffering a potential broken ankle near the Superstition Mountains to the east of Phoenix. Tucson Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to the distress call.

With helicopter assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the team were able to locate the casualty. A BORSTAR agent was lowered to the ground from the helicopter to assess the injured hiker, before the casualty was hoisted to a safe landing zone.

The second incident occurred the next day when a man was discovered injured on the Arizona Trail near Pauline Ridge. Agents assigned to the Sonoita Border Patrol Station responded to a callout from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite having a US Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations helicopter at their disposal, the rugged, mountainous terrain meant that a ground rescue was needed. However the helicopter was crucial in locating the forlorn hiker.

Remarkably, it transpired that the individual had been lost for two days when he was located by the rescue services. After receiving medical attention at the scene, he was transferred to the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Department for additional treatment.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin was effusive in his praise for the rescuers, as reported by ABC News, saying: 'I am incredibly proud of our agents’ swift and professional response to these incidents. These rescues are a testament to their training, teamwork and unwavering commitment to public safety. Our agents and teams continuously demonstrate their dedication to saving people’s lives.'

The National Park Service recently closed Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike trails because of the early-season extreme heat (Image credit: Getty Images)

The incidents occurred just days after a large group of hikers, including 25 children with additional needs, were rescued from Arizona's trails in scorching temperatures. In an earlier call out, one hiker died after being caught in the extreme heat. This had led to Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike trails being closed until April 13. Excessive heat can make hiking an incredibly hazardous undertaking.

Tips for hiking in the heat