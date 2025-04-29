Hiker rescued after getting stranded overnight between 2 fast-moving brooks during spring runoff

The hiker's plans were blighted by heavy rains in addition to seasonal snow melt

A hiker was rescued from a popular New Hampshire trail after becoming stranded between two fast-moving brooks.

According to NH Fish and Game Department, 19-year-old Ryan O’Shea of New Ipswich set off on a two-day hike to Owl's Head in the White Mountains on Friday. The area experienced heavy rains throughout Saturday, and when O’Shea didn't return as planned, officers responded to a callout and searched the likeliest crossings of Franconia and Lincoln Brook.

After finding no sign of the missing hiker, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team deployed on Sunday to support the search. Before they could find him, a trail runner spotted him on the far side of Franconia Brook at around 10:45am, about 4.8 miles from Lincoln Woods.

O'Shea was able to signal to the runner that he was okay, but was unable to safely cross the water. The trail runner then contacted the SAR team, which was able to reach O'Shea and escort him safely across the brook and back to the trailhead by 2pm.

O’Shea told his rescuers that neither Franconia nor Lincoln Brook posed any issue for his crossing on Friday evening, but the combination of rain and snowmelt the following day trapped him between the two brooks.

"He was unaware of the Black Pond Bushwhack, a much safer route to Owl’s Head that avoids water crossings," states the NHFG report, explaining that the hiker took shelter in his tent from Saturday afternoon until spotting the trail runner.

"O’Shea utilized good judgment in not attempting the water crossings alone and was very grateful for the assistance he received."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hiking safety

Officials took the opportunity to remind all outdoor enthusiasts of a few safety checks to perform before any adventure:

If your hike or trail run takes you across moving water, make sure you read our article on how to cross a river safely.