Second cause of death released after 2 hikers, father and daughter, found dead near Mount Katahdin summit in freezing conditions

The bodies of Tim Keiderling and his daughter Esther were found near the summit of Maine's highest peak in challenging weather conditions

The cause of death has been released for the second of two hikers who were found dead on Mount Katahdin.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has revealed that Tim Keiderling, 58, died from complications of hypothermia after attempting to reach the summit of Maine's highest peak on June 1 with his daughter Esther, 28.

Earlier this month, officials announced Esther died from blunt force injuries after it appears she attempted to traverse the boulder area and slid downhill before colliding with large boulders.

The Kiederlings, who both lived in Ulster, NY, set off from Abol Campground and were last seen at approximately 10:15am. A large-scale search and rescue effort was launched after their car was discovered in a day-use parking lot for Mount Katahdin. The weather on the peak that day presented a windchill of around 19F (-7C) with winds up to 40mph, sleet, rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Rescue crews found Tim's body near the summit on June 3, and the following day, teams discovered Esther's body in a steep, snow-covered boulder area between the Cathedral and Saddle Trails off the Tablelands, approximately 1000ft feet from where her father was found.