Calling all hikers and trail runners: You can get 50% off AllTrails Plus, giving you access to thousands of offline maps, 3D trail previews, and more

For hikers and trail runners, there's little better than heading into the wilderness to explore a new and exciting route. Whether you're traversing an unfamiliar landscape or taking on a bucket list trek, navigating your way through the wilderness can be a real thrill.

Some like to do it the old-fashioned way, with a paper map and compass, but more and more of us these days are turning to our GPS watches and phones. And if you fall into the latter camp, it's important to use a reliable navigation app.

That's why we love AllTrails. The reliable and easy-to-understand app was built by adventurers, for adventurers, and received a coveted four-and-a-half-star rating in our expert review.

AllTrails provides in-depth route maps, complete with contour lines, handy safety info, and loads of other features. The app is free to download and use, but AllTrailsPlus, the paid premium version unlocks additional perks like offline maps, 3D map previews, and wrong-turn alerts.

AllTrails Plus would usually set you back $35.99 a year.

AllTrails Plus blends social media with navigation by allowing you to share your routes and times with friends. It boasts over 450,000 verified trails and makes finding a hike or trail run near you super-easy and with AllTrails Plus you can also choose a trail by distance from you.

AllTrails is a great option for hiking with friends or alone (Image credit: AllTrails)

After your hike, the app prompts users to rate the experience, something hiking expert Julia Clarke was particularly fond of in her review for Advnture.

"I love hiking and running, and it feels like a really community-minded (and responsible) thing to do to share my experience with others and even warn them if the conditions are tricky," said Julia.

"If you love social media, you can connect with other users and comment on their hikes, just like any social platform, but obviously this has the benefit of allowing you to ask other trail users specific questions which is really helpful."

