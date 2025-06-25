"It was the best test, and the best outcome”: Kilian Jornet dominated the UTMB and Hardrock 100 in his Nnormal Kjerag trail shoes – grab a pair up to 30% off in Backcountry's summer sale

These tough shoes have been put to the test by an ultra running legend, and you can pick them up for just $136.50 right now

Seeking to dominate the trail this summer? We can't promise we can get you in Kilian Jornet condition, but we can help you save money on the kit that he swears by.

Right now, you can pick up the tough Nnormal Kjerag trail running shoes for as little as $136.50 in Backcountry's summer sale. That's a giant 30% off the regular list price for these high-quality shoes, which Jornet says he put 400k in between racing the UTMB, Hardrock 100, Zegama and Sierra Zinal.

"It was the best test, and the best outcome.”

Built for the toughest trails by the brand co-founded by the ultra running legend, the Kjerags boast a Vibram Litebase outsole with 3.5mm lugs, which not only provides sticky grip, it cuts down on weight (by 30%) and is 50% thinner for a better trail feel.

Durable Matryx uppers breathe well for summer runs and hold up against rocky terrain with an abrasion-resistant construction.

This deal to all colors and sizes, and the exact discount depends on your sizing, but the key thing is to hurry, because the sale ends July 6.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Nnormal trail shoes where you are.

Nnormal Kjerag trail running shoes: $195 $136.50 at Backcountry

Save $61 Feel the difference with every stride. Kjerag isn't just a shoe, it's a testament to Nnormal's commitment to the planet and performance, it's a part of your journey to conquer every trail.

A modest 6mm drop and specially engineered foam midsole sits directly against your feet, which the brand says provides the "best-possible propulsion and compression, less slippage, and way fewer blisters."

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Nnormal trail shoes where you are: