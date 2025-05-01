Spring runoff warnings as 2 hikers "swept away" by fast-moving creek

Two hikers were swept away while attempting to cross a fast-moving creek in Washington this week, just a day after a backpacker was stranded overnight between two rising brooks in New Hampshire.

According to Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the two men, both aged 21, were on the Icicle Creek Trail on April 28 when the accident occurred. The hikers both sustained some lower body injuries but were able to make their way to shore and text 911 with their location using a satellite device.

Crews from local search and rescue teams deployed on foot and found the men approximately 1.5 miles along the trail.

"They determined there was nothing more than minor injuries but the two male hikers would need assistance getting back across the creek. The creek had heavy run-off flow and the trail bridge was no longer passable," states the CCSO report.

Rescue crews set up a rope system to assist the hikers in crossing French Creek, then both parties were able to hike back to the trailhead, arriving at approximately 10pm, more than six hours after calling for help.

Officials from CCSO warn all hikers that at this time of year, creeks and rivers can be running high, posing a danger to life.

"As little as 6 inches of fast flowing water can sweep an adult off of their feet. Do not attempt to cross fast flowing water as you may end up with significant injuries or worse."

In March 2023, a 59-year-old hiker vanished after being swept downstream by a river in Angeles National Forest. Her body has never been found.

With snow melting quickly, river levels can change quickly, especially with rain in the forecast. Be aware that a shallow creek can quickly become impassable, and research other route options when hiking on a trail with river crossings. Check the weather forecast before you leave and be willing to change plans. You can learn more in our article on how to cross a river safely.