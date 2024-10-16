Record-breaking Nepalese teen returns home to hero's welcome after summiting Earth's tallest peaks

After becoming the youngest person to summit the world’s 14 tallest mountains, Nepalese teenager Nima Rinji Sherpa has returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Across two years, the now 18-year-old climbed each of Earth’s ‘eight thousanders’ - peaks above 8,000 meters / 26,242ft, before concluding his journey on China’s Mount Shishapangma on October 9.

Beating the previous record by a whopping 12 years, Nima also set record times for summiting the monstrous Everest and Lhotse mountains in under 10 hours.

He returned home to well-deserved fanfare at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, where he was greeted by hundreds of supporters, family and fellow Nepalese Sherpas.

“I am very happy and I want to say thank you very much,” the overjoyed teen said on his return.

Crowds also gathered to greet Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, the first Nepalese woman to scale the 14 peaks, who returned alongside Nima. A trail-blazer in her own right, 34-year-old Dawa was also the first Nepalese woman to be certified by the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associates.

Dawa Yangzum also returned to well-deserved fan fare (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram, Nima dedicated his success to his #SherpaPower campaign, which aims to redefine the global perception of Nepalese sherpas and what they’re capable of.

“I want to show the younger generation of sherpas that they can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential as top-tier athletes, adventurers, and creators,” he explained. “We aren’t just guides, we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future.”

Nepalese sherpas are an invaluable part of any climb in the Himalayas. Operating in temperatures as cold as -58°F / -50°C, they handle heavy equipment, maintain climbing routes and navigate on behalf of climbing groups.

“Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion,” Nima concluded.

Among those greeting the climbers were a traditional Nepalese band (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 14 peaks challenge is thought to be the toughest test in climbing, pushing participants to their mental and physical limits in bone chilling temperatures and punishing terrain. On average, six climbers die each year on Mount Everest alone, while more than 20% of those attempting the K2 mountain don't make it down alive.