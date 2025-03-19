The 2025 Barkley Marathons are officially underway – but will anyone actually finish?

After Jasmin Paris became the first woman to complete ultra running's most mysterious and challenging race, the organizers have made the course even harder

The Barkley Marathon. Here, the legs of Jim Nelson are cut and bleeding from the thorns of the sawbreyer bushes throughout the course.
After Jasmin Paris became the first woman to complete ultra running's most mysterious and challenging race, the organizers have made the course even harder (Image credit: The Washington Post / Contributor)

Yesterday at 10:37am local time, Gary “Lazarus Lake“ Cantrell lit a cigarette in Frozen Head State Park and with that acrid gesture, the 2025 Barkley Marathons began.

As always, the obscure race has been shrouded in mystery, with the only signs that it might be looming a sudden surge in bookings at the Tennessee park and more trail running activity in the area, their Altra shoes and hydration packs revealing their secretive intentions.

We are now 18 hours into the 100-mile race, which typically takes runners around five 20-mile loops, with only the enigmatic tweets of Keith Dunn to keep us updated. So what do we know so far?

First off, after Jasmin Paris made history in 2024 by becoming the first woman to complete the course – something founder Laz said would never happen – the course has reportedly been made harder than ever.

As for who is running, that again is being kept under wraps although the word on the trail is that John Kelly is vying for his fourth finish, which would tie him with Jared Campbell. This year saw the race's first Zambian runner starting, but sadly as Dunn says, the course won and they have dropped.

A higher number of runners than usual are reportedly getting lost on the overgrown and poorly marked trail, probably owing to the fact that they're not allowed to use their GPS watches, or any GPS devices at all for that matter.

Just 10 runners out of a typical registration of 35 to 40 completed the first loop within the 12-hour cutoff and continued on to loop two, including one "nondescript guy with a cool accent."

Will anyone finish this year? You never can tell, but if not, it certainly wouldn't be the first time. Advnture will be keeping you updated on the race as it progresses or indeed devolves into utter chaos.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

Grizzly bears in snow

Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here's how to stay safe
A runner's feet wearing Ininji toe socks

Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool
