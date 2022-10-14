Best GPS watches 2022: for all your hiking and running adventures

The best GPS watch is an invaluable tool when you're hiking, running, cycling, or swimming in open water. You should always carry a compass and map when you're exploring somewhere new (satellite positioning isn't infallible), but these watches are fantastic training tools that can help you navigate new route and gather a huge variety of data as you move.

Whether it’s tracking your pace, calculating your elevation or guiding you through a workout, a GPS watch can be an essential training tool or a way of logging your outdoor experiences. The best GPS watches can typically be synced with apps like komoot or Strava (see our best navigation apps), where information about hiking, biking, running and other adventures can be stored.

In addition to all this, many of the best GPS watches will also let you receive smartphone notifications, allow you to check emails and even pay for things like a cup of coffee if you stop off at a café mid hike or bike. Many models can even connect to the best running headphones to let you rock your tunes while you’re on the move.

They are a serious investment, though, so the key is to find the best GPS watch that’s most appropriate for the escapades you most commonly enjoy. Here we've picked out a range suitable for different activities, experience levels, and budgets so you can find the perfect one for you.

Best GPS watches for running

Garmin Forerunner 955 A lightweight, accurate GPS watch built to help you run at your best Specifications Display size: 1.3in Display type: Memory-in-pixel Weight: 52g (standard) / 53g (solar) Water rating: 50 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 15 days / 20 days with solar Battery life (GPS): 42 hours / 49 with solar Reasons to buy + Super accurate GPS + Extremely tough design + Excellent recovery tools Reasons to avoid - Shorter battery life than expected - More expensive than most

The Garmin Forerunner 955 doesn't look flashy, but it's the best GPS running watch you can buy right now. For us, the biggest selling point is the incredibly accurate multi-band GPS, which can be set to switch to single-band mode in areas with good reception to conserve battery life. During a pre-measured 10km run, it was accurate to within a couple of meters despite the route taking me through two long tunnels.

The Forerunner 955 includes all of Garmin's latest tools as standard, including heart rate variability, training readiness, real time stamina, and much more. It gives you a truly comprehensive picture of your current fitness level, the impact of your workouts, and how you can adapt your training plan to achieve your goals.

Unlike its predecessor, the Forerunner 955 features both a touchscreen and buttons, but it's still extremely tough and so light that you'll easily forget you're wearing it (which is particularly important at night when it's tracking your post-workout recovery).

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 955 review

The Garmin Fenix 7 is incredibly accurate, and has an impressively robust design (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Fenix 7 The best GPS watch overall, now with even better battery life Specifications Display size: 33.02mm / 1.3in Display type: Memory-in-pixel Weight: 73g / 2.58oz Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 18 days / 22 days with solar Battery life (GPS): 57 hours / 73 hours with solar Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Great navigation tools + Choice of sizes + Real-time stamina meter Reasons to avoid - Colors can look muddy - More expensive than Fenix 6

The Garmin Fenix 7, released in early 2022, makes several big improvements on its predecessor and is the best all-round GPS watch we've tested. For starters, this new version comes in three case sizes to suit different sized wrists (42mm, 47mm and 51mm), the largest of which gives you a bigger battery for even better longevity between charges. In fact, we found that the Fenix 7 exceeded Garmin's quoted battery figures considerably, which is a real boon when you're going to be exploring the backcountry for several days.

The biggest new addition for 2022 is a touchscreen display, which you can use in addition to the five physical buttons positioned around the watch face. We still prefer the buttons while we're on the move (they're easy to use with wet hands or while wearing gloves), but the touch-sensitive screen makes panning across maps a breeze.

You also get a full array of fitness tracking features, including dedicated modes for hiking, road running, trail running, indoor training, and lots more. Another great addition for the Fenix 7 is a real-time stamina meter, which shows how much energy you have remaining during your hike or run, so you can adjust your effort or tweak your route accordingly to avoid bonking. Once you're done, the watch will estimate your recovery time, and show the effects of your efforts on your fitness.

There are three Fenix 7 models available: standard, solar, and solar sapphire. The latter gives the best performance in terms of toughness and battery life, with solar charging and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, if you can stretch to the higher price tag. It's certainly a big investment, and more expensive than the Fenix 6, but if you want the very best GPS watch around, this is the one for you.

Read our full Garmin Fenix 7 review

The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level GPS watch, but offers an impressive feature set for the price (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 55 The best GPS watch for runners on a budget Specifications Display size: 26.3mm / 1.04in Display type: memory-in-pixel Weight: 37g / 1.3oz Water rating: 50 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 14 days Battery life (GPS): 20 hours Reasons to buy + Accurate heart rate monitoring + Very useful training tools + Cheap for a GPS watch Reasons to avoid - No contactless payments - Not great for mapping

The Garmin Forerunner 55 might be an entry-level GPS watch, but it gives you an awful lot for your money. Not only do you get Garmin's signature location tracking, it also provides an array of training tools you'd expect to find in a much more expensive watch, such as estimated recovery times, workout suggestions, and training load guidance.

Biometrics are impressive too, and in our tests we were pleasantly surprised to find that heart rate readings from the Forerunner 55 were almost perfectly in sync with those from the chest strap heart rate monitor we used as our benchmark. If you're interested in interval training, it's a real

You don't get Garmin Pay (the company's contactless payment system) so you can't use it to pay for a post-hike chunk of cake, and its monochrome display isn't great for plotting and navigating new routes, but the Forerunner 55 is otherwise a super little GPS watch. Shop around and you might be surprised just how cheaply you can find it as well; it only launched last year, but its price has already dropped significantly.

Polar Pacer Pro The best GPS watch for improving your race times Specifications Display size: 30.5mm / 1.2in Display type: memory-in-pixel Weight: 41g / 1.4oz Water rating: 50 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 7 days Battery life (GPS): 35 hours Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Fast GPS lock + Measures running power Reasons to avoid - One-week max battery life - Band tricky to remove

The Polar Pacer Pro is one of the best GPS watches around if you're looking for something lightweight and sleek that will help kick your running to the next level. Although it offers tracking modes for a wide range of activities, it's a running watch first and foremost, and will gather a huge array of stats after every training session.

Its GPS is some of the most accurate we've tested (Polar explains that it's repositioned the watch's aerial for a better signal and faster lock), and biometrics are as excellent as well. The watch's heart rate monitor proved responsive in our tests, and the ability to easily set heart rate zones for training is a real boon. We also appreciated the Polar Pacer Pro's ability to measure running power from the wrist, which makes it easy to compare training sessions like-for-like in terms of energy expended.

That said, battery life is relatively short, with is surprising for a watch that uses memory-in-pixel screen technology rather than OLED. Fine if you're using home as your base, but not ideal if you're going to be off-grid in the backcountry for a few days.

Read our full Polar Pacer Pro review

Best GPS watches for hiking

Apple Watch Ultra A versatile smartwatch thoughtfully designed for adventurers Specifications Display size: 48.8mm / 1.92in Display type: OLED Weight: 61.3g / 1.8oz (without strap) Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (typical use): 36 hours Reasons to buy + Very fast GPS lock + Excellent display for maps + Heaps of third-party apps + Robust premium build Reasons to avoid - Relatively short battery life - More expensive than most

The Apple Watch Ultra is the long-awaited rugged counterpart to the Apple Watch Series 8, and it's a pleasure to use out on the trails. Design tweaks like a larger Digital Crown and extra physical button make it easier to operate with cold, wet, or gloved hands, the case is designed to protect the huge AMOLED display from knocks, and there's a choice of bands to suit different activities (we particularly like the Alpine Loop).

GPS is excellent too, locking on incredibly fast even in built-up areas, and if you do find yourself unable to establish a connection, you can find your way back to the trailhead by setting waypoints on the compass app. There's a huge array of third-party apps to download too (Komoot, Strava, and AllTrails are our favorites), which let you easily find, create, and follow GPX routes.

Battery life is the only real sticking point, with the Apple Watch Ultra lasting just 36 hours in typical use according to Apple's estimates (in our tests it was closer to 42 hours). A future software update will add a low-power mode that should extend this by 33%, but if you're camping off-grid, regular charging might prove tricky.

Read our full Apple Watch Ultra review

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has a vivid OLED display and remarkably long battery life (Image credit: Future)

Amazfit T-Rex 2 A tough, dependable GPS watch with fantastic battery life Specifications Display size: 47.1mm / 1.85in Display type: OLED Weight: 65.8g / 2.3oz Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 45 days Battery life (GPS): 26 hours Reasons to buy + Up to 45 day battery life + Bright, sharp OLED display + On-wrist navigation + Super tough build Reasons to avoid - Shaky auto workout detection

With a list price of $229.99 / £219, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is less than half the price of some of its main rivals, but doesn't skimp on features, build quality, or accuracy.

In terms of design, it doesn't look that different to 2021's T-Rex Pro, but there are some smart changes like a new metal bumper to protect the 'start' and 'back' buttons. The real differences are on the inside, where there's a new higher-capacity battery that delivers up to 10 days of performance in regular heavy usage, or up to 45 days in power-saver mode (far more than most of its rivals).

It boasts a great-looking OLED display as well, and its multi-band GPS with support for all the major satellite systems locks on quickly to track your outdoor activities. Biometric monitoring is excellent too (and even tracks naps).

Our only real complaint was that the automatic workout detection didn't always detect when we'd started a run, meaning our training session wasn't logged. Provided you can remember to start tracking manually and you're willing to try something different to Polar, Garmin, and Coros GPS watches, we think you'll be very satisfied with the Amazfit T-Rex 2.

Read our full Amazfit T-Rex 2 review

The Polar Grit X Pro is an excellent GPS watch for hiking thanks to its top-notch mapping and navigation tools (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Polar Grit X Pro The best GPS watch for hiking, with superb navigation tools Specifications Display size: 30.5mm / 1.2in Display type: LCD Weight: 79g Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 7 days Battery life (GPS): 40 hours Reasons to buy + Excellent navigation features + Great recovery tools + Responsive heart rate monitor Reasons to avoid - No solar powered option - No topographic maps

The Polar Grit X Pro is one of the toughest GPS watches we've tested, with a sapphire crystal lens and a rugged case that will shrug off scrapes and knocks when you're scrambling or bouldering. It has the navigation chops you'll need when exploring the backcountry too, and is a solid option if you want to try out some new trails on your next run.

Unlike the Garmin Fenix 7, there are no topographic maps to download, which is a shame, but there are new route and elevation profiles, and in our tests it secured a GPS lock particularly quickly.

Polar started life as a company specializing in heart rate monitors, so it's no surprise that the Grit X Pro has excellent biometric tracking. In our tests, it proved almost as responsive as a chest strap heart rate monitor, and its sleep tracking and recovery metrics are hard to beat. We also appreciated the Fuelwise tool. which helps you plan your food and hydration strategy during long endurance runs.

If you want something even lighter and tougher, you can opt for the special Titan edition which (as the name suggests) has a case that uses titanium in place of stainless steel. There's no solar option to extend battery life though, so you might prefer to check out one of Garmin's watches if you're planning to be off-grid for a long time.

Garmin Enduro 2 Specifications Display size: 1.4in Display type: Memory-in-pixel Weight: 70g Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 34 days / 46 days with solar Battery life (GPS): 110 hours / 150 hours with solar Reasons to buy + Exceptional battery life + Great GPS accuracy + Super bright flashlight Reasons to avoid - Only one size - No cheaper steel version

The Garmin Enduro 2 was built with ultra-runners in mind, which means it's also a superb GPS watch for hikers. If you're embarking on a multi-day event, this watch's huge solar cell means there's no need to worry about charging it regularly, even when you're using GPS tracking for hours at a time.

You're also getting all the advanced training tools you'd expect from a top-tier Garmin watch, including real-time stamina monitoring, race time predictions, detailed recovery metrics, heart rate variability, training readiness, and a remarkably detailed breakdown of your performance after each training session and event.

The built quality is extremely solid as well, and the chunky titanium bezel gives it a real premium feel. This is a GPS watch that gets you noticed, in a good way (it even has a built-in flashlight).

The biggest downside is the price. This is one of Garmin's most expensive watches, and although it's easy to see why, it's worth taking a good look at the Polar Grit X Pro and Amazfit T-Rex 2 before dropping over $1,000 on it. The original Garmin Enduro came in a slightly cheaper steel edition, but this time it's titanium all the way.

Read our full Garmin Enduro 2 review

Best GPS watches for climbing

Coros offers free map downloads for the Vertix 2, and the watch's large screen is easily readable (Image credit: Future)

Coros Vertix 2 Seriously tough – the best GPS watch for climbers Specifications Display size: 35.6mm / 1.4in Display type: memory-in-pixel Weight: 91g / 3.2oz Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 60 days Battery life (GPS): 140 hours Reasons to buy + Great offline maps + Very long battery life + Extra tough design Reasons to avoid - $700 list price - Too chunky for smaller wrists

The Coros Vertix 2 is a seriously tough GPS watch built for life outdoors. In fact, you may find it too bulky for some activities, which is why Coros also sells a carabiner so you can keep it out of the way while climbing.

It has a slightly bigger, higher resolution display than the original Vertix, and is easier to read at a glance – a real advantage when it comes to navigation. In fact, one of the Vertix 2's best features is offline mapping, and unlike some manufacturers, Coros doesn't charge you to download extra maps.

The watch is compatible with both topographic and landscape maps, and you get a pretty impressive 32GB space to store them. Just make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi signal when you want to download them, and check that the battery is fully charged. Once you're outside, GPS locks on extremely quickly, and we found the location tracking impressive, even in sheltered areas where watches sometimes struggle.

Battery life might not match that of the Garmin Inspire 2 Solar, but it's impressive nonetheless, and in our real world tests the Coros Vertix 2 kept running far longer than the quoted 140 hours in GPS mode. That's an impressive feat for a watch without any solar charging capability.

The main downside of the Vertix 2 is its price. At $700 / £600 it's a very serious investment – though it should last you many years.

Read our full Coros Vertix 2 review

If you opt for the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, you might never need to charge your watch again (in theory) (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar The best GPS watch for battery life, with a tough new look Specifications Display size: 23 x 23mm / 0.9 x 0.9in Display type: Monochrome memory-in-pixel Weight: 53g / 1.87oz Water rating: 100 meters Battery life (smartwatch mode): 28 days / unlimited with solar Battery life (GPS): 30 hours / 48 hours with solar Reasons to buy + Extremely long battery life + Choice of sizes + Slim, lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Not great for navigation - Monochrome display

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar offers the best battery life of any GPS smartwatch we've tested. If you activate all its power-saving tools and give it enough sunlight every day, Garmin claims you might never need to recharge it at all. Of course, you're very unlikely to get that sort of performance in real life, but during our tests it lasted well over a week between charges, even with sleep tracking enabled and one daily GPS-tracked activity.

Unlike the original Garmin Instinct, the Instinct 2 is available in two sizes – 45mm and 40mm – to cater for different wrist sizes. It's also a little slimmer than its predecessor, but not at the expense of features. You get a wealth of activity tracking modes (including road, track and trail running), plus a race time predictor, training load analysis, and recovery time estimate. We particularly appreciated its workout suggestions, which help balance your training even if you're not following a set plan.

The biggest downside of the Instinct 2 Solar is that its monochrome memory-in-pixel display isn't great for navigation. While you can upload maps to the watch through the Garmin Connect mobile app, there's very little detail visible on-screen due to its low resolution, and the lack of color means there's no way to differentiate between types of terrain. However, for tracking your walks and runs off-grid, the Instinct 2 Solar is tough to beat.

How we test GPS watches

We test each GPS watch for at least two weeks so the watch and its companion app have time to build up a full picture of our health and fitness. We wear each watch day and night so we can assess its sleep and recovery tools, and compare its results against those from a Withings Sleep Analyzer sleep tracker.

To test each watch's GPS, we take it for several runs and walks in a variety of locations, including built-up areas, open fields, and wooded areas that present a challenge of satellite navigation. We also take each watch on a pre-measured route to see how accurately it records distance.

To test the accuracy of each GPS watch's heart rate monitor, we put it to the test in a series of intense interval training sessions and compare its results to those from a chest strap heart rate monitor, which serves as a benchmark.

For more details see how Advnture tests products.

How to choose a GPS watch

All of the best GPS watches share some common, basic features, including time, pace, distance and workout tracking. But that’s where the similarities end. Every GPS watch is slightly different based on its feature package, battery life and intended end-use, so it’s important to understand the features you want and need in order to maximize a watch and get the most out of it.

The first thing to consider when buying a GPS watch for trail running, hiking or general outdoor adventures is the price range of watches and your budget. There are generally three price ranges that watches fall into: basic ($150 and below), mid-range ($200-$350) and high-end ($350 and higher). Many mid-range and high-end watches have accessories that are sold separately, but for the purposes of understanding your own budget and what you’re willing to spend, those three categories are good guidelines. How much should you spend? Only you can decide that, but without trying to sound cliché, you get what you pay for. In other words, a basic-level watch will offer limited overall functionality, while a high-end watch will offer a lot more sports-specific features.

While almost any GPS watch will provide you with real-time pace, distance and elapsed time data, mid-range and high-end watches will also offer features like heart rate monitors, built-in workouts, touch-screen interfaces, waterproof construction (instead of just water-resistant), mapping features, elevation data, auto-pause function, temperature, barometric pressure, calorie burning and a variety of training functions. Some watches have very good music-playing capabilities, but most have no music functions at all. Battery life is another one of the key factors to consider as it can vary greatly among watches. Other key features to be aware of include the ability to upload data and cross-analyze it with previous workouts or adventures, download and interface with other apps, and sport-specific workouts.

Do you want a GPS watch for one sport or one activity? Some watches offer functionality for one main end-use, but have limited features for other sports. For example, a GPS watch built for road and track running might not have as many specific features for trail running. Some watches that excel as hiking or adventure watches will suffice for trail running but not as well for runners who are primarily focused on marathon training. Some watches are touted as “multisport” watches with triathlon-oriented features for swimming, biking and running, including workouts and special bike-mounting accessories. While some basic functions can overlap to other activities, the more specific your needs are, the more you have to look for those features when you’re shopping for a watch.