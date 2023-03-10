The Arc'teryx Climbing Academy is back for 2023 and bigger than ever

The Arc'teryx Climbing Academy is coming to the Lake District from April 28 to May 1, 2023. Whether you're completely new to rock climbing, want to brush up your skills, or want to take your climbing to the next level, this is an opportunity to learn from world-class guides with a weekend of clinics from world-class guides.

Clinics will include trad, multi-pitch, bouldering, scrambling, and top rope climbing, plus mountain safety and rescue skills. There will also be dedicated women's specific clinics, plus all-day clinics on multi-pitch and lead climbing.

You'll also have the opportunity to test new gear, including clothing from Arc'teryx, camping equipment from MSR, and shoes from Unparallel. If your current kit needs some TLC, experts from Gore-Tex and Grangers will be on site with pre-booked slots to wash and repair equipment and clothing.

At night, you can take part in a wild camping trip in the nearby hills, or stay at base camp at The Sticklebarn in the Langdale Valley (opens in new tab), with music on Saturday and a movie night on Sunday.

Check out the Arc'terxy Climbing Academy website (opens in new tab) for more details, and to book clinic tickets.