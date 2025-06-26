Murder-suicide suspected for 2 backcountry campers – father and son – found dead on remote Isle Royale National Park, according to medical examiner

The FBI has been investigating the case after the bodies were found earlier this month

Two backcountry campers who were found dead in one of the country's most remote National Parks are suspected to have died by murder-suicide.

The campers were found dead near Greenstone Ridge trail at Isle Royale National Park, Michigan on June 8. On June 12, we reported that the FBI had joined the investigation into the case, and while the campers had been identified, no further details were given.

Now, Keweenaw County Medical Examiner Dr Michael McAllister has spoken to Michigan news outlet MLive and revealed that the victims are a father and son and appear to have died by murder-suicide, though it’s not clear who died first.

The identities of both parties are still not being disclosed, with Keweenaw County Prosecutor Charles W. Miller stating that the National Park Service believes releasing them could hamper the ongoing investigation.

After receiving two reports about the bodies, two park rangers hiked overnight for 11 miles to the campground, where they confirmed the deaths. The 45-mile-long island park sits 15 miles off the mainland in Lake Superior and can only be reached by plane or boat.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the US is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.



In the UK you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.