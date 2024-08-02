These National Park rangers are taking social media to the next level with their side-splitting videos

Wear suitable shoes, carry enough water, take home your trash… The guidance National Park rangers have to give out on a daily basis can get repetitive, so the team at Zion have been thinking outside the box to get our attention.

They’re lip syncing to famous movie scenes, goofing around in inappropriate footwear and even hosting their own ‘Front Desk’ concerts to make sure visitors from all walks of life have the best experience at the parks.

A post shared by Zion National Park (@zionnps) A photo posted by on

“We like to think that as social media trends change and evolve Zion social media tries to keep up while also keeping to our key points “ Ally O'Rullian, a communications specialist for Zion National Park told Fox 13 News.

To convey those key points in credible and informative videos, O'Rullian says takes a lot of planning and collaboration with park staff members, subject matter experts, park rangers and people behind the scenes.

“It's really an opportunity for us to work collaboratively with folks of a variety of backgrounds as it relates to social media,” added Amanda Rowland, the division chief for the park.

Take a look at their social media accounts for pop culture references and viral trends.

How do you like the rangers' recreation of a favourite Star Wars scene to warn about the dangers of the Virgin River:

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Zion National Park (@zionnps) A photo posted by on

The rangers goofed around in Crocs to make sure visitors remembered their hiking boots.

A post shared by Zion National Park (@zionnps) A photo posted by on

They even created a spin off of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, giving their best rendition of the western classic, Cool Water.

A post shared by Zion National Park (@zionnps) A photo posted by on

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? Check out this take on Dr Sheldon Cooper’s Fun with Flags.

A post shared by Zion National Park (@zionnps) A photo posted by on

Followers are loving the posts, with back-slapping comments on each one.

@theroadleadswest commented: "Dear NPS, please give the social media team at Zion a raise. Several, if you can."

@m_zubey said: "This is how NPS social should be done. Bravo👏👏👏."