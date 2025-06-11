Hikers joyful as Zion National Park's Emerald Pools Bridge reopens, restoring access to iconic trails after 2 years of closures

The bridge connecting Zion Lodge to the Emerald Pools Trail system is now open to visitors following a lengthy period of construction

Staff at Zion National Park have officially reopened the historic Emerald Pools Bridge, an important link for hikers accessing the iconic Emerald Pools Trail system. The bridge has been closed for a two-year period of construction in which is was relocated 100ft (30.5m) upstream from its original position.

The lengthy project involved lifting the historic bridge off its original foundations, which were deemed unstable when the concrete was found to be shifting and crumbling as the ground moved around them. The ground movement was occurring because of Zion's unpredictable environmental pressures, which include flash floods and landslides.

Experts surveyed the area and found that the steel bridge itself was still safe, as was ground nearby, outside of the known movement area. Instead of building a whole new bridge, they decided to move the original.

New concrete supports were built to provide a more stable, resilient base. The supports are designed to adapt to increased flooding, erosion and visitor numbers.

Watch construction teams move the huge bridge

Delighted hikers have taken to social media to voice their excitement at being able to use the bridge again.

"Nice!! I am hoping this means the Kayenta trail will be less busy," writes Rachel Jean, while Evan Pederson says: "Wonderful! I have fond memories of that bridge."

The bridge connects Zion Lodge (Shuttle Stop #5) to the Emerald Pools Trail system, which offers spectacular views and unique desert landscapes just steps away from the main canyon road.

The entire project was funded through entrance and recreation fees.

As summer temperatures remain high, hikers are advised to visit early to avoid midday heat and crowds. Rangers are reminding visitors to carry sufficient water, cover up from the sun and to wear practical footwear. For more information on trail conditions and shuttle schedules, visit the Zion National Park website.