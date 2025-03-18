Trekkers in Japan face hike in charges to climb Mount Fuji amid concerns over pollution and crowding

Crowds on Mount Fuji have led to an increase in tolls on the Yoshida trail

Hikers in Japan will soon be hit with higher charges for scaling the nation's tallest and most famous mountain.

From this summer, climbers on Mount Fuji will be charged a ¥4,000 (roughly $26) entry fee, regardless of which route they take. Visitors were previously charged half this amount to climb the popular Yoshida trail.

This payment is the latest in a series of measures aimed at reducing over-crowding on the 12,389ft (3,776m) peak, which is climbed by about 200,000 people each year.

Fuji is the tallest and most famous mountain in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic mountain has suffered from a surge in tourism over recent years, prompting concern over pollution and overcrowding.

In July 2024, Japan introduced the first toll payment and restricted the daily number of hikers on the Yoshida trail to 4,000. The toll gate opened at 3am each day and closed at 4pm during the 2024 hiking season, barring hikers from beginning their ascents outside of these times.

Despite a reduction in the numbers, Fuji was still extremely crowded and needed further protection, according to officials.

"There is no other mountain in Japan that attracts that many people in the span of just over two months," lawmaker Natsuko Sodeyama told The Independent.

"Some restrictions are necessary to ensure their safety.”

Mount Fuji is typically open between July and early September, during its peak climbing period.

Lawmakers are yet to set a specific date for the introduction of the latest charge, but confirmed it will come into effect this summer.