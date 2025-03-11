Ultra-runner summits 214 peaks in eight days to claim coveted Wainwrights challenge crown

By
published

51-year-old Tom Hollins covered more than 300 miles of rugged Lake District terrain to set the astonishing self-supported record

Tom Hollins battling through the snow
Tom Hollins tackles the snow (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

After a gruelling few days in the wilderness, British ultra-runner Tom Hollins has claimed his crown as the fastest self-supported man to complete the arduous Wainwrights challenge.

Over 8 days, 9 hours, and 44 minutes, the Yorkshire native hiked more than 300 miles / 482.3km and scaled all 214 peaks in England's Lake District. Despite encountering freezing temperatures and snow-covered terrain, Hollins demolished the winter record without any external support.

"There's something poetic about doing all the Wainwrights' tops," Hollins told me when we caught up to discuss his mammoth accomplishment.

"The concept of doing all the Wainwrights' tops continuously just seems crazy, and yet that's what makes it so beautiful - the fact that is it actually humanly possible."

Known for his seemingly never-ending stamina and unstoppable spirit, the 51-year-old has earned a stellar reputation in the ultra-running world. He's previously won the Montane Spine race and the 10 Peaks Lakes race.

Hollins began his Wainwrights challenge on February 20.

Tom Hollins completes the Wainwrights

Tom Hollins hiking in Montane gear (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

Hollins completed the challenge 'self-supported,' which means that no one ran with him, made his food, or gave him supplies. Tom left all of his supplies in B&Bs and hotels where he slept overnight.

"I left a drop bag (of supplies) at each one on the way round, so I created my checkpoints.

"The concept of it was self-supported rather than unsupported, because unsupported you have to carry all you own kit right from the start for the whole thing."

Summit Fever Media

Hollins encountered harsh weather conditions throughout his challenge (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)

Tom was supported throughout his journey by outdoor brand Montane, which has made a name for itself thanks to its dependable waterproof jackets and other outdoor gear.

The challenge is named after British trekker Alan Wainwright, who published a series of guides on the Lake District after walking there in 1930.

It was first completed in 1985 by legendary trekker Alan Heaton, who summited the 214 peaks in 9 days and 16 hours.

Tom Hollins

Tom Hollins tackles challenging terrain (Image credit: Summit Fever Media)
CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

More about outdoor
Rhode Island forest

Hiker dies after tree branch falls on him during Rhode Island storm - here’s how to stay safe in strong winds
Riley Brady at finish line of Javelina Jundred 2024

"A natural partnership" – ultra runner Riley Brady to run in Western States 100 with a Swoosh
Rhode Island forest

Hiker dies after tree branch falls on him during Rhode Island storm - here’s how to stay safe in strong winds
See more latest
Most Popular
Rhode Island forest
Hiker dies after tree branch falls on him during Rhode Island storm - here’s how to stay safe in strong winds
Riley Brady at finish line of Javelina Jundred 2024
"A natural partnership" – ultra runner Riley Brady to run in Western States 100 with a Swoosh
Gerber LST Ultra knife in black, with blade open
Gerber just upgraded its iconic LST pocket knife – it's now made in the US and still under $40
Patagonia Down Sweater deals image
You'll be "baffled" by how light and warm this Patagonia down jacket is – and it's a gigantic 40% off at Backcountry right now
Littering sign
National park urges public to avoid bringing banned items - some of them may surprise you
Outdoor Research Transcendent hoodie
This cozy Outdoor Research jacket is built to keep you toasty on the trails and is up to 40% off right now
The North Face Vectiv Pro trail running shoe
The proof is on the podium – The North Face unveils 4 new Vectiv 3.0 trail running shoes and they're instant winners
Swimmers in Lake Windemere
Good news for open water swimmers as lawmakers promise to clean up Britain's largest lake
An avalanche makes its way down a snow-covered mountain
Martin Scorsese sets sights on new drama recounting infamous Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed 7 at Tahoe ski resort
Jim Walmsley in the UTMB 2023
Watch as Jim Walmsley absolutely charges over ankle-breaking technical terrain to set new 50k course record in desert ultra