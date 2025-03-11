Ultra-runner summits 214 peaks in eight days to claim coveted Wainwrights challenge crown
51-year-old Tom Hollins covered more than 300 miles of rugged Lake District terrain to set the astonishing self-supported record
After a gruelling few days in the wilderness, British ultra-runner Tom Hollins has claimed his crown as the fastest self-supported man to complete the arduous Wainwrights challenge.
Over 8 days, 9 hours, and 44 minutes, the Yorkshire native hiked more than 300 miles / 482.3km and scaled all 214 peaks in England's Lake District. Despite encountering freezing temperatures and snow-covered terrain, Hollins demolished the winter record without any external support.
"There's something poetic about doing all the Wainwrights' tops," Hollins told me when we caught up to discuss his mammoth accomplishment.
"The concept of doing all the Wainwrights' tops continuously just seems crazy, and yet that's what makes it so beautiful - the fact that is it actually humanly possible."
Known for his seemingly never-ending stamina and unstoppable spirit, the 51-year-old has earned a stellar reputation in the ultra-running world. He's previously won the Montane Spine race and the 10 Peaks Lakes race.
Hollins began his Wainwrights challenge on February 20.
Hollins completed the challenge 'self-supported,' which means that no one ran with him, made his food, or gave him supplies. Tom left all of his supplies in B&Bs and hotels where he slept overnight.
"I left a drop bag (of supplies) at each one on the way round, so I created my checkpoints.
"The concept of it was self-supported rather than unsupported, because unsupported you have to carry all you own kit right from the start for the whole thing."
Tom was supported throughout his journey by outdoor brand Montane, which has made a name for itself thanks to its dependable waterproof jackets and other outdoor gear.
The challenge is named after British trekker Alan Wainwright, who published a series of guides on the Lake District after walking there in 1930.
It was first completed in 1985 by legendary trekker Alan Heaton, who summited the 214 peaks in 9 days and 16 hours.
