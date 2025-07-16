British ultra-runner Dan Lawson smashes the fastest known time for the South West Coast Path - the iconic trail made famous by the controversial Salt Path book and movie

Fancy a challenge? How about this monster effort from British ultra-runner Dan Lawson, who's just smashed the record time for running the South West Coast Path in England.

Lawson, 52, ran a staggering 630 miles (1,014km) around England's South Western peninsula in just 10 days, 13 hours, 40 minutes, and 13 seconds - beating the previous record by a remarkable 19 hours.

He completed the monster run on Tuesday, July 15, during the tail end of a stifling British heatwave, with minimal outside support and no proper schedule.

Lawson announced his achievement in a joint Instagram post with running specialist Centurion Running.

"He doesn’t write long plans, splits and schedules. He doesn’t demand anything from anybody, there are no sponsors or social media campaigns, he doesn’t take from the land or the community," reads the post.

"He moved down this beautiful path with heart full. Crewed in the main by his partner Charlotte, people came out as always to be with them and are as always blown away by his athletic ability but more so his mindset and their combined energy."

Who is Dan Lawson?

Dan Lawson is an old-school ultra-runner who's broken several records in the name of charity. He runs without a rigid schedule or excessive support team and often wears tired equipment as he doesn't want any sponsorship.

Dan began his ultra-running journey in 2009 with the Brighton to London ultramarathon and has taken on loads of insane challenges in the years since. He currently holds the record for the longest distance run during a 24-hour race in India, and the longest distance run on a treadmill in seven days - an astonishing 521 miles (839km).

A post shared by Centurion Running (@centurionrunning) A photo posted by on

In August 2020, Lawson completed the journey from Land's End to John o' Groats in 9 days, 21 hours, 14 minutes, and 2 seconds, setting the fastest time in the modern era of GPS.

Last August, he set a new Three Peaks challenge record, scaling the tallest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales and running between them in just under five days.

What is the South West Coast Path?

The South West Coast Path is one of Britain's best trails. The mammoth route guides hikers and trail runners 630 miles (1,014km) through the towering cliffs, vast beaches, and quaint villages of the southwestern coast of England.

The trail passes through the coastal counties of Devon, Cornwall, and Dorset, and has become something of a pilgrimage for outdoor lovers in the UK.

Hooken Cliff on the South West Coast Path (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, it's been thrust into the limelight as the setting for The Salt Path, an autobiographical story about a couple who begin walking the trail following a series of unfortunate circumstances that apparently left them without an alternative.

The book follows Moth and Raynor Winn's journey along the South West Coast Path in 2013, after the former was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative illness, and the pair lost their home. As the pair walks, they're amazed to find that Moth's illness, which initially limits his mobility, miraculously improves.

Raynor Winn, author of The Slat Path, and her husband Moth (Image credit: Getty Images)

A film adaptation of The Salt Path, starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs released in cinemas in May to critical and audience acclaim.

Despite its popularity, the story has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after an investigation by The Observer claimed that several key aspects of The Salt Path were untrue.

Raynor Winn strongly refutes these claims.