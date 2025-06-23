"Today wasn’t the day": illness thwarts Kilian Jornet's Broken Arrow Sky Race attempt as the ultra running star turns attention to Western States showdown

The ultra runner says a cold after traveling to the US brought him down

Kilian Jornet's final race before taking on the Western States this week didn't quite go to plan, with the ultra running star falling foul to illness on the short but steep climb.

Jornet flew to the US last week in preparation for the iconic 100-mile Western States Endurance Run in California. On Friday, he planned to warm up with the Broken Arrow Sky Race Ascent, a 2.15-mile (3.46k) race that gains a fearsome 1,800ft (349m) of elevation. Jornet says the course is just like a route back home in Norway, Nesaksla, that he's "been running for years."

However, the Nnormal founder posted on Instagram that the long journey from Europe to the west coast had thwarted his ambitions, and he ultimately arrived in 23rd place.

"A cold after traveling meant the body didn’t cooperate to go full gas, but that happens in this sport."

Race organizers were forced to make last-minute changes to the course due to gale-force winds at the Washeshu Peak summit, re-routing the finish to KT22, but this didn't seem to pose any issue for US runners, who dominated the podium.

A splendidly mulletted Christian Allen had a great day out, coming in first in 23:49, followed closely by 16-time USA National Champ Joe Gray (24:12) and Cam Smith just seconds later to round out the podium in 24:24.

In the women's race, it was another US runner, Anna Gibson, who took gold, arriving just seconds after Jornet in 23:49, followed by Kenya's Joyce Muthoni Njeru (29:06) and Canada's Jade Belzberg (29:23).

While those runners bask in the glory of their excellent performances, Jornet has now fully turned his attention to WSER, which kicks off this Saturday at 5am Pacific. Jornet's return marks 15 years since he last ran at the race, which he won in 2011.

The Spanish running legend says he's already feeling better having completed an "easy recon" of a 15-mile section of the course.

"Cooler weather than what’s expected for race week! Legs feeling good, and happy to be rediscovering these trails after all this time."