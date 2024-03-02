Harrier Baslow Waistbag review: a handy alternative to a bulky pack if you’re running light

A very comfortable, well-designed bumbag / waistbelt with all the right features for carrying a small amount with you on short, warm runs.

Meet the tester

Claire Maxted Advnture contributor and passionate trail runner Claire is one of our leading trail running experts. The co-founder and former editor of Trail Running magazine now runs her own YouTube channel and loves nothing more than hitting the trails. She’s tested countless trail running shoes in her time and knows a good pair when she sees one.

Harrier Baslow Waistbag: first impressions

Allowing you to take a little bit more on your runs, the Harrier Baslow Waistbag (available direct from Harrier Trail Running) is a simple, great-value piece of kit. It comes with a 300ml soft bottle which you can store either in the front pocket or in the side pocket, and ample room for a lightweight jacket, gloves, snack and keys.

Specifications • List price: £28 (UK) / $35 (USA)

• Weight (Small): 139g / 4.9oz

• Colors: Black

• Fabric: EPIC-3L

• Sizes: Small 29in-38in / 74cm-96.5cm; Large 39in-48in / 99cm-122cm

• Compatibility: Short trail and fell runs carrying 300ml water, snacks and lightweight, packable spare kit

The two silicone grippers on the inside of the belt keep it nicely anchored to wherever you first place it so there’s no annoying migration up the body when you run. The large clip at the front is very easy to use even with gloves on, and the belt can be a little stiff to adjust at first but soon pulls through to the size you need. It comes in two sizes so it should fit most runners – Small being 29in-38in (74cm-96.5cm) and Large at 39in-48in (99cm-122cm).

The bungees over the top of the main pocket are handy for securing running poles, and you could wear this belt alongside a running pack if you needed easier access to poles or extra snacks in a very accessible place. The zipper pull is long enough to use easily with gloves, and the only downside is that the left side stretch pocket I feel could have a larger opening across the whole of the pocket to get your hand in easier.

Harrier Baslow Waistbag: on the trails

A waist belt-style bag that doesn’t move about thanks to two lines of silicone grip (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

I don’t use waist belts very often because they tend to creep upwards to around my stomach area which I found very uncomfortable. But thanks to the two lines of silicone grip inside the Harrier Baslow Waistbag, this one stays put and is now my go-to bag for shorter, warmer runs when I only need to carry a lightweight windproof, a few sips of water and maybe a gel.

Such is the comfort of this bag that I’m thinking of using it on a future ultra in order to carry my poles more easily. At present I don’t bother putting them away because it’s a bit of a hassle to secure them to my favorite running pack on each shoulder strap. But with this waistbag you can simply swivel it round to the front, easily pop your poles through the two bungee cords on top of the main compartment, tighten them, then swing it back round to the rear - simple.

I might also cut a larger hole in the left hand side pocket so I can get my hand in easier – this is the only downside I can see in this otherwise excellently designed waist belt-style bag.