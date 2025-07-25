"In a word: gnarly" – Hoka hypes tenacious Mafate 5 trail runner, and it's taking a new approach to control and stability on rough trails

The trail running giant is calling the newest iteration of the Mafate more cushioned and protective than ever before

The dust on the trail has barely settled after the massive Hoka Mafate X landed back in May, and already the brand is hyping the next release in the iconic Mafate line.

The original Mafate was the trail running shoe that put Hoka on the map back in 2010 when the brand first launched in Annecy. At the time, it looked a little out of place with its thick midsole, rocker geometry, and bright colors in a sea of minimalist shoes, but only 15 years on, we've come to expect nothing less.

Hoka has continued to try to improve on the original design as technology advances, and in 2022, the Mafate Speed 4 came along lighter (thanks to a jacquard mesh upper and Profly foam), springier and with some pretty aggressive 5mm lugs, making it best for mountain running out of all the brand's trail shoes.

A few months back, Hoka gave the Mafate the carbon plate makeover, and we could barely believe our eyes when we got our hands on the Mafate X and saw that towering 49mm stack. Now, with the UTMB finals looming, the brand has decided it's time for the next edition of the non-carbon plate variety, and the shoe comes with one really intriguing difference.

Midsole matters, especially when you're going the distance (Image credit: Hoka)

Meet the Hoka Mafate 5

Midsole matters, especially when you're going the distance, and like many newer models, Hoka has constructed the midsole of the Mafate 5 using two different foams, a technique that's believed to provide both cushion and responsiveness.

Typically, the softer foam goes closer to your foot to help with comfort over the miles, and the firmer foam goes at the bottom to improve responsiveness, but in this shoe, Hoka has turned the tables, literally.

The softer, impact-absorbing foam on the Mafate 5 is closer to the ground, which the designers say helps negotiate rough trails WITH more control and deliver a smoother ride, and for that reason, this shoe is built for "mileage chasers."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stack might be slightly lower than the X, but it's still massive at 45mm under heel, with an 8mm drop. While the 4 had a gussetted tongue to protect from debris, the 5 has gone the extra mile and added an optional gaiter to save you from having to empty your shoe mid-run.

In place of the jacquard upper is a warp knit upper with anti-fray treatment for durability, but the Vibram outsole remains in place with 5mm lugs for muddy days.

The whole package weighs around 8oz (220g) per shoe, which is a couple of ounces cheaper than either the 4 or the X.

The Hoka Mafate 5 is out on August 1 in both men's and women's sizing for $185 at Hoka.