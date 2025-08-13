Look out, trail runners - Tracksmith’s first trail shoes aim to please with Merino wool linings and Vibram outsoles, but their light weight comes with a hefty price

Tracksmith are entering the trail running game with these new shoes

Eyes up, trail runners, there's a new kid on the block. Tracksmith might be familiar to road runners, but the American brand has never made a foray into the trail scene - until now.

The new Tracksmith Eliot Range trail running shoes are the brand's first pair built for rugged wilderness trails rather than smooth roads. They're designed to optimize agility and comfort on the trails, and feature aggressive outsoles to keep you upright as you run.

Features

Although they're new to the market, these lightweight trail shoes boast several features that will be familiar to trail running enthusiasts.

Their woven ripstop uppers feature soft Merino wool linings, designed to increase comfort as you run. Merino wool is a popular choice for outdoor brands due to its smooth, non-itchy finish, and temperature regulating performance in extreme conditions.

The Vibram XS Trek Evo rubber outsoles aim to provide grip over a variety of trails (Image credit: Tracksmith)

Sturdy Vibram outsoles will also catch the eye. Vibram is the go-to choice for many brands for tough outsoles and is used by the likes of The North Face, Merrell, and Hoka. Vibram outsoles typically feature an aggressive formation of rubber lugs, designed to dig into rough terrain and stop you from slipping and falling.

The Eliot Range shoes are also lightweight, allowing you to speed through the trails without feeling weighed down. A men's US size 9 weighs in at just 9.9 oz (281g) per show.

They're available in two colorways: Clay / Silver / Gray / Faded Myrtle or just Faded Myrtle.

Price

At $240 (US only), the Eliot Range shoes are among the most expensive pairs on the market.

This pair features injected nylon plates to propel you forward as you run (Image credit: Tracksmith)

In comparison, our favorite lightweight trail running pair, Merrell Skyfire 2, comes from a well-established trail running brand and is available for just $200 (£170).

The Saucony Endorphin Edge shoes, which we ranked as our overall favorite trail running pair, also cost only $200 (£200).

We're yet to find out whether the Eliot Range trail running shoes are worth the full $240, but there's a lot to live up to with such a hefty price tag.