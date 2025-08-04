The fully adjustable CamelBak Zephyr Pro Hydration Vest hugs your body while you haul gear on long runs, and it's a massive 50% off at REI – but hurry, the deal ends today

A wonderfully designed one-size-fits-all running pack with pole quiver and soft bottles for under $80? Yes please

If you're moving over long distances, a running vest that can handle water, snacks, and extra layers without slowing you down is key. Right now, you can pick up the fully adjustable CamelBak Zephyr Pro Hydration Vest for just $79.73 at REI. That's a massive 50% discount on this hydration vest that ensures you'll have everything you need for whatever challenge lies ahead.

Advnture contributor Claire Maxted took this vest out on the trail and called it "wonderfully designed" and suitable for larger bodies with a lot of great features. At 8.5oz, it’s light for its 11L capacity, and the easy-to-use side adjustment straps mean it’s one-size-fits-all.

The 3D mesh venting down the back and under the shoulder straps is specifically designed for the different sweat areas of male and female bodies, based on CamelBak’s own body mapping research.

Claire did wish it had more pockets, but the large, zipped back compartment is easily large enough for spare clothes, a first aid kit and food. On the outside of the back compartment are two stretch pockets, one across the middle and one at the base that will fit a lightweight waterproof jacket or rain pants, with silicone grippers at the edges of each pocket so kit doesn’t slide out. At the front is a water-resistant pocket that is ideal for electrolyte and salt tablets, jelly babies and other small sweet snacks.

This deal applies to the Pigeon/Blue Surf colorway, but hurry, because the sale ends today on August 4.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the CamelBak Zephyr Pro Hydration Vest where you are.

CamelBak Zephyr Pro Hydration Vest: $160 $79.73 at REI

Save $80 Whether you're tackling a long trail run or a multiday race, the CamelBak Zephyr Pro hydration vest ensures you'll have the gear, hydration and nutrition you need for whatever challenge lies ahead.

The pack is compatible with the two 500ml soft bottles that it comes with, or a hydration bladder (not included). Finally there’s an included trekking pole quiver secured by poppers diagonally behind the pack.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the CamelBak Zephyr Pro Hydration Vest where you are: