Salomon Speedcross 6 review: a sublimely comfortable trail shoe that really grips

Salomon Speedcross 6: first impressions

The Salomon Speedcross 6 (review sample provided by SportsShoes.com (opens in new tab)) is a sublimely comfortable trail shoe, which feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box. It's very unusual, but I'm certainly not going to complain.

The upper (made from a ripstop fabric) is woven in a single sock-like piece that cocoons your foot and extends right over the tongue, so there's no chance of stray stones working their way in, though bear in mind that it's not water-resistant. If you're going to be heading out in the rain and want dry feet, you'll need a pair of waterproof running socks underneath.

Specifications • List price: $140 / £130

• Weight (average men's): 10.5oz / 298g

• Colors: white, gray, green, red, and more

• Drop: 10mm

• Best for: any distance trail running, though not very rocky terrain

The lack of a separate tongue means standard laces wouldn't work. Instead, the Speedcross 6 employs a Quicklace system that essentially works like a drawstring, avoiding the need to fiddle with knots when your hands and cold and dirty. Just press the button on the toggle, pull the lace to tighten, then tuck the whole assembly away into a little pouch. It's a neat system that works well.

(Image credit: Future)

There's a wide choice of colors, but personally I wouldn't have opted for this one. It didn't stay that way for long, and you have to clean the shoe with the lacing system still in place, which is a bit of a hassle.

The outsole is studded with chunky, chevron-shaped lugs, which extend right onto the end of the toe for extra purchase when running up hills. The lugs are sharply angled to really dig into the ground, giving as much push-off as possible.

(Image credit: Future)

The Speedcross 6 is in the mid price bracket, but you may be able to find it at a discount if you're lucky. In my opinion, the fit and comfort combined with the excellent traction definitely justify its price tag.

Salomon Speedcross 6: on the trails

As mentioned above, the Salomon Speedcross 6 is so blissfully comfortable, I didn't want to take my review pair off, even when they were caked in mud. It's a standard fit shoe and comes up true to size, with the single-piece upper cradling your foot. Previous models had a strip of TPU on the top, but this omission from the 2022 version doesn't seem to make much practical difference, and helps shave off a few grams.

This is one of the more flexible trail shoes I've tested, with a surprising amount of flex in the midfoot. Although you can't see it, there's also a decent wedge of foam packed into the midsole, which provides welcome cushioning with each step.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not a shoe that's suited to really rocky terrain, but on moderately tough routes it'll really help you stay connected to the trail. Tree roots and thick mud are no trouble; even slimy clay falls off the lugs, so you're not carrying heavy clots of mud on your feet. On wet days, it's a game-changer.

I loved the Quicklace system, which is a piece of cake to use and very neat. The little storage pouch is a particularly nice touch, preventing anything from snagging on branches or errant undergrowth. It's not possible to create a heel lock as you can with regular laces, but the one-piece upper means that's not really a problem. Once on, this shoe isn't going to be sucked off by wet mud.

(Image credit: Future)

It's breathable too, with the upper providing plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool. Overall, the Solomon Speedcross 6 is one of the best trail running shoes we've tested this year on Advnture. Just think carefully about the other colors before opting for the white version.