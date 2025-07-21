Keen enters the trail running chat with the Seek – here's everything we know about the hiking brand's first foray into fast adventures

The hiking brand says its first trail running shoe is two years in the making

Compared to some heritage hiking brands, at just 22 years old, Keen is just a baby. But in that time, it's managed to make quite a mark on the world of hiking footwear and establish itself as a maker of reliable hiking boots, shoes and sandals from the Targhee IV to the Newport H2. Now it's taking its winning formula and applying it to shoes purpose-built for faster adventures.

The Keen Seek, available on July 25, is the first trail running shoe from the Portland-based brand, and according to Keen, it's been two years in the making.

“We started to wonder: if we have proven better-for-your-feet fit, out-of-the-box comfort, and best-in-class durability and protection, why couldn’t we make something for those fans who want to move a little faster?” says Will Schuh, director of product management at KEEN.

The Keen Seek is the first trail running shoe from the Portland-based brand (Image credit: Keen)

Years in the making

Because Keen is best known for hiking footwear, the development team started the process of designing a trail shoe by conducting in-depth interviews with runners to learn more about what they look for in a trail running shoe.

Next up, they started working with a team of testers around the US, which the brand says helped "fine-tune the geometry and design" through multiple prototypes. This saw one of the lead developers at Keen run 900 miles in 2024, trying out various prototypes.

The whole process took around two years, and now, Keen believes it has a winning formula in the Seek.

Keen worked with a team of testers around the US, which the brand says helped "fine-tune the geometry and design" through multiple prototypes (Image credit: Keen)

Meet the Keen Seek

The resulting trail shoe is built with a roomy toe box to help your toes splay naturally, while a pre-molded TPU heel counter and lockdown-knit fit hold your foot snugly in place. A breathable textile upper is designed for warm weather, and a padded tongue and stretchy knit collar provide comfort over longer days.

Underfoot, you're looking at a modest 6mm drop and a durable QuantumFoam midsole that Keens says delivers a responsive, comfortable, and stable ride. The men's model has a massive 38.5mm of foam under the heel, while the women's version boasts 36mm. Either way, this looks built for well-packed and gravel trails.

If you do encounter crumbly or slick conditions, 4mm rubber lugs that are rated by Heeluxe to last 925 miles until worn smooth help you keep your footing.

There are some other nice perks too, such as a lace garage, reflective laces for safety, and an Eco Anti-Odor treatment to cut down on stinky shoes, made with natural probiotics that are reportedly safe for the environment.

All of this comes in at a relatively light (if not superlight) 10.9oz (men’s) / 8.75oz (women’s).

The Keen Seek will be available on July 25 in men’s and women’s sizing and in multiple colorways from Keen. In line with the brand's announcement that it would not raise prices to cover tariffs, is priced at a reasonable $185. It will be released in the UK in September.