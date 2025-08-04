Abandoned Tesla Cybertruck found in search for New Jersey hiker who vanished on one of Grand Canyon's toughest trails

An abandoned vehicle has been found in the search for a New Jersey man who has been missing in Grand Canyon National Park for nearly two weeks.

In a news release, the National Park Service says a Tesla Cybertruck belonging to Thomas Daniel Gibbs has been found at Grandview Point Parking lot. Gibbs, 35, was last in contact with family and friends on July 22 and was reported missing on July 28. He is believed to have been hiking in the Grandview Trail / Horseshoe Mesa area on the South Rim.

Gibbs was visiting the park from Freehold, NJ, and is described by officials as white, 6'1" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known how he was dressed when he disappeared.

Park rangers are asking anyone who was on the Grandview Trail around July 22 and who may have seen Gibbs or has information on his whereabouts to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Conditions in the park have been hazardous in recent weeks. Yesterday saw widespread trail closures due to an extreme heat warning that was forecast to bring temperatures as high as 112°F (44°C) to the area, as well as smoky conditions. The North Rim is closed for the remainder of the 2025 season because of damage and losses caused by the massive Dragon Bravo Wildfire.

Grand View Trail is a steep, rugged, precarious hike that descends into the canyon. Hiking to Horsehoe Canyon entails a six-mile round-trip journey and the NPS warns that trail conditions are tougher than the popular Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trails and advises that it only be attempted by experienced desert hikers.