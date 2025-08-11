Adventure alert! Next summer you'll be able to take a scenic train between stunning Banff and Jasper National Parks

Visiting North America's most popular National Parks can be the experience of a lifetime, but doing it by car can also mean long hours spent waiting at the entrance gates in the heat and circling around looking for available parking spots. That's just one reason why the famous Rocky Mountaineer train service is introducing a new route that runs between Canada's Banff and Jasper National Parks.

Pack your best hiking boots, because starting in summer 2026, you'll be able to take the train between the two iconic parks and discover some of the best of the Canadian West. The new route, called Passage to the Peaks, travels in both directions through the Canadian Rockies, taking in spectacular sights like Lake Louise, Rundle Mountain, Castle Mountain and Pyramid Falls along the way.

While on board, you can get the best of the views thanks to custom-designed coaches that provide you with panoramic views of your surroundings, locally-inspired cuisine and knowledgeable guides.

The are several itineraries to choose from, which all involve two days aboard the train during daylight hours, and between one and nine nights in hotels along the way, depending on how much time you have and how much you want to spend. Packages range from $2,107 to $4,761, with limited booking available now for June and July 2026.

Rocky Mountaineer launched in 1990 and offers luxury train journeys through Western Canada and the American Southwest.

