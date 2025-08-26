A new national park? Lawmakers call for 2,800 square miles of Florida Springs wilderness to become America’s 64th national park

Is it time for a new national park? Lawmakers in Florida certainly think so. They're pushing for 2,800 square miles of Florida wilderness to become America's 64th national park, in a move to protect the sensitive habitats of the Florida springs and bolster interest in the area.

The 'Path to Florida Springs National Park Act' has already been introduced to lawmakers in America's House of Representatives and is currently undergoing a special resource study to determine its suitability and feasibility. If this goes without hiccups, the proposed bill would need to pass Congress before a new park is formally created, although it's unclear how long this would take.

If approved, the bill would designate large parts of the Florida wilderness, including the popular Ocala National Forest, as a new national park. This land would benefit from greater funding and conservation efforts, and advocates hope it could lead to increased tourism.

Suzanne Scheiber, founder of Florida's Green Dream Volusia environmental group, told Spectrum 13 News that a new national park could be "one of the best things that’s happened locally. Our springs need more attention, and if this helps with that by bringing attention and federal funding, then I think that it’s an exciting time."

The Ocala National Forest in Florida, US (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Florida Springs

The proposed national park would cover a large area of land in central and northern Florida, including the stunning Ocala National Forest and the Lower Wekiwa River Preserve.

These wilderness areas feature large waterways, forests, and natural pools, which are already popular with hikers and open water swimmers.

They're also home to a wide variety of animals, including black bears, alligators, and bald eagles. National park designation could lead to increased study of the area's wildlife and greater protection efforts.

America's National Parks

National Parks were first designated in the 1800s to protect and manage America's vast, unspoiled wilderness. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson established the National Park Service to oversee the areas and help visitors enjoy them safely.

As of 2025, there are 63 national parks. They're visited by over 300 million people every year, who come to hike, camp, and climb in the serene North American nature.

The New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia was the last to be designated, in 2021.