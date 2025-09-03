Devastating report reveals the extent of the damage wreaked by the Grand Canyon wildfire, which scorched hiking trails and destroyed historic buildings
Over 100 structures, including the iconic Grand Canyon lodge, have been destroyed in the violent Dragon Bravo blaze
A damage report has revealed the devastating impact of a violent wildfire, which decimated large sections of the Grand Canyon National Park over the past couple of months.
The Dragon Bravo wildfire began on July 4 after a lightning strike, and spread rapidly thanks to high winds and scorching temperatures inside the canyon. As of today, it has burned over 140,000 acres of Arizona wilderness and is 80% contained, with hundreds of firefighters still battling the blaze.
The latest assessment from the Department of the Interior’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team states that nearly half of the structures in the park's North Rim section have been severely damaged or destroyed by the blaze.
A total of 106 affected structures include the historic Grand Canyon lodge, the visitor centre, and a vital wastewater treatment plant. Roughly 1,000ft (305m) of the area's 3,300ft (1,006m) water pipeline also sustained serious damage.
Ed Keable, superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, described the assessment as the "first step towards recovery on the North Rim of Grand Canyon."
"By evaluating risks and identifying treatments now, we are laying the foundation for long-term landscape resilience. This careful, science-based work is essential to ensuring that areas can reopen safely.”
The North Rim, which is usually popular with hikers, will remain closed for the rest of the season, along with multiple inner canyon corridors and campgrounds. Trails affected include the North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and Bright Angel Trail (below Havasupai Gardens).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
A social media post from the National Park Service expands: "With assessments complete, the park and interagency partners are now shifting to stabilization, mitigation, and long-term recovery efforts. Protecting human health and safety remains the top priority."
- The best hiking shirts: choose one of these great-fitting active tops with bags of technical clout
- The best base layers: the foundation of your hiking garb
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.