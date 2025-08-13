Finisterre adds adaptive Yulex wetsuits to rental program, saying "the sea doesn’t discriminate, and neither should access to it"

The move makes Finisterre the first company in the world to offer adaptive Yulex wetsuit rental as standard

British surfwear brand Finisterre has added adaptive Yulex wetsuits to its standard rental program, becoming the first company in the world to do so.

The move means that anyone can now rent an adaptive Yulex wetsuit at the same rental price as standard wetsuits, without first being granted special access from the Finisterre Foundation.

"The sea doesn’t discriminate, and neither should access to it," says Finisterre founder Tom Kay.

Yulex adaptive wetsuits boast special features such as wrist and legs zips for easier entry and exit, and modified closures that are more accessible. Both the 3mm and 5mm Yulex Back Zip Adapted wetsuits have been added to the rental program.

The Cornish brand made adaptive wetsuits available free of charge to those who need them back in 2021 (Image credit: Finisterre)

Yulex adaptive wetsuit rental rates

The Cornish brand originally made adaptive wetsuits available free of charge to those who need them back in 2021 via The Finisterre Foundation’s free rental service, and those who need financial support or have bespoke requirements will still be able to apply for a fully funded rental pathway.

"Making adaptive wetsuits available through our core rental service is a natural step in our commitment to ocean inclusivity. It’s about ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience the freedom and joy the sea offers," says Kay.

Now, anyone can rent the following adaptive wetsuits for the same rate as a regular wetsuit. All rentals are for a minimum of five days at the following rates:

Men’s 5mm Back Zip – from £32.50 (£6.50/day)

Women’s 5mm Back Zip – from £32.50 (£6.50/day)

Men’s 3mm Back Zip Adapted Suit – from £25 (£5/day)

Women’s 3mm Back Zip Adapted Suit – from £25 (£5/day)

Head to Finisterre's rental site for more information and to rent.