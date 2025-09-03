Open water swimmers warned to stay out of Lake Michigan due to "hazardous" conditions

Open water swimmers have been told to stay out of one of the nation's most popular lakes to avoid increasingly dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has urged swimmers to stay out of Lake Michigan until at least September 5 due to strong currents and high waves, which present a danger to human life.

"Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures," reads an NWS Grand Rapids statement.

"Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water, and high waves can sweep people off piers."

The warning comes after a deadly few months for open water swimmers in Lake Michigan. At least 32 people have drowned in the 13,237 square-mile (34,280km2) body of water so far this year, far more than in any of the other Great Lakes.

A total of 66 people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far in 2025, with over 1,400 perishing in the water since 2010.

Swimmers hurry into Lake Michigan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open water swimming safety

Listening to safety warnings and staying out of the water when prompted is non-negotiable, but in the right conditions, open water swimming can be a fantastic way to get some exercise and spend time in nature.

If you're keen to take a dip in wild waters, look below for some of our expert safety tips.

Get ready for the conditions - Make sure you're ready to get in the water with proper wild swimming gear. Lakes, rivers, and other open water swimming environments are often colder than open-air and indoor pools, so wear a wetsuit if needed, and be prepared to get out and warm yourself up in something insulating like a dry robe.

- Make sure you're ready to get in the water with proper wild swimming gear. Lakes, rivers, and other open water swimming environments are often colder than open-air and indoor pools, so wear a wetsuit if needed, and be prepared to get out and warm yourself up in something insulating like a dry robe. Wade in slowly - Jumping or diving into open waters can disturb wildlife and put you in danger, as you might not know where the bottom is, or what's lying underneath the surface. Wade in carefully to avoid an incident.

- Jumping or diving into open waters can disturb wildlife and put you in danger, as you might not know where the bottom is, or what's lying underneath the surface. Wade in carefully to avoid an incident. Take a mate - Prepare for the worst-case scenario by bringing a friend who can help you out or call for emergency assistance if required.

- Prepare for the worst-case scenario by bringing a friend who can help you out or call for emergency assistance if required. Check water quality - Open water swimming environments can host harmful pollutants like E. coli and toxic infestations like blue green algae. Make sure you're swimming in safe waters and check the water quality using the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK.

- Open water swimming environments can host harmful pollutants like E. coli and toxic infestations like blue green algae. Make sure you're swimming in safe waters and check the water quality using the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK. Keep an eye out for currents - Strong coastal and river currents can knock you off course and carry you into dangerous waters. Make sure you know how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out.

For more on open water swimming safety, check out our expert guide.