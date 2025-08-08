"Was it “help”? Or worse, Nickelback?": lone camper's singing accidentally draws major mountain rescue response

The man's strangled cries were mistaken by hikers as a call for help

A search and rescue team in British Columbia rushed to a woodland area after hikers reported hearing calls for help – only to discover a lone camper singing by the campfire.

Officials from Central Okanagan Search & Rescue say they received a call on the night of Thursday, July 31, reporting someone was yelling for help near the Boulderfields, a popular climbing spot near Kelowna.

Fortunately, Thursday is the rescue team's regular training night and it was able to swiftly respond with their entire crew, plus two RCMP officers, and a drone team.

"Early responders even heard faint yelling—but couldn’t make out what was being said. Was it “help”? Or worse, Nickelback?" writes the team in its report.

The large crew fanned out on foot to cover the woods and forest roads and quickly discovered their target: "A lone camper, singing his heart out to the trees."

The teams say the natural acoustics of the Boulderfields had unintentionally amplified the one-man concert, turning his solo a cappella performance into "an accidental distress signal."

“He wasn’t in trouble,” says COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich. “Unless you count his singing.”

COSAR took the time to thank the hikers for being cautious and reporting the incident, writing: "Our services are always free. And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons."