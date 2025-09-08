Keep your feet warm and cozy around camp with 50% off the insulating Nupse Mule Bootie slip-ons from The North Face
These camping slippers are designed to keep you comfortable as you enjoy peaceful days and nights outdoors
The cold nights and frosty mornings of autumn are almost upon us, and there's no better way to see in the new season than with a cozy camping trip.
If you're planning a night or two in the wilderness, you may need to invest in some new gear, including a warmer sleeping bag and better protection from the rain. A snug pair of camping slippers could also come in handy, keeping your feet warm when flip-flops are no longer enough.
The men's Nupse Mule Bootie slip-ons from The North Face are designed to stop your feet from freezing in the colder seasons and are now half price - available for just $39.50 at Backcountry.
Crafted with sustainability in mind, the Nupse Mule Bootie slip-ons feature uppers made from 100% recycled polyester and outsoles composed of 20% recycled rubber. Once inside, the lofty Goose Down insulation aims to keep your feet toasty, whether you're pitching a tent or relaxing by the fire.
This pair features an easy slip-on design and foldable heels, so you can put yours on in seconds.
The North Face men's Nupse Mule Bootie slip-ons: $79 $39.50 at Backcountry
Save $39 These slip-ons aim to provide comfort and warmth as you set up camp or rest beside the fire. They're insulated with lofty and lightweight goose down, and boast handy foldable.
If you're looking for something a little more subtle, the men's Nupse Mule Bootie slip-ons are also available with a corduroy design, and are reduced by 30% to $62.26 at Backcountry.
If you're not in the States, you can look below for today's best slippers deals from The North Face where you are.
- The best hiking sandals: breezy footwear for casual walks
- The best hiking boots and shoes for wide feet: stride out with confidence in well-fitting footwear
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.