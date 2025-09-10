This Coleman tent has a star-gazing window so you can watch the skies from the comfort of your sleeping bag, and we've found it for 40% off

Keen to get outdoors and enjoy a few cozy nights in the wilderness before the winter weather kicks in? You might need a new tent, and now is the perfect time to get one, as we've found a great deal on this model from Coleman.

Right now, you can get your hands on the trail-ready Coleman Peak1 2-person backpacking tent for just $191.99 at Backcountry, a whopping 40% off its list price.

With a packed weight of 6lb 1oz, this tent may not be the lighted - we'd recommend splitting it between two trekkers, but it's a great intro to wild camping and is designed to offer protection from strong winds and heavy rain, thanks to Coleman's Weathertec Plus system. It's kept up by 7000 series aluminium poles, capable of withstanding winds up to 45mph (72kmph), and features a 2,000mm hydrostatic head rainfly.

Once you've set up camp for the night, you can lie back and watch the stars, thanks to this tent's Star View window, which unzips from the inside.

Coleman Peak1 backpacking tent: $319.99 $191.99 at Backcountry

Save $128 This sturdy Coleman tent has a Weathertec Plus waterproof system. There is also a stargazing window and enough interior room to sleep two campers.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Coleman tent deals where you are.