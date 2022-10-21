Best camping stoves 2022: for quick, quality campsite cuisine

When you fire up one of the best camping stoves on a winter camping trip, there's a real sense of anticipation for the hot brew or warm meal coming your way. At this time of year, more than any other, having a good quality stove that won't let you down is crucial.

Challenging conditions are just as taxing for a camping stove as they are for us. Horizontal rain, strong winds and cold temperatures all have an effect on even the best camping stove's performance. The 11-strong lineup we've gathered below are known to be among the most weather resistant options around.

The best camping stoves come in many shapes and sizes too. From ultra-portable backpacking stoves for expedition life, to dual burner burner stoves that offer versatility for your car camping trips. In this guide, we feature the best of the best, even including a wood burning stove that does away with the need for gas canisters and the like.

For what to consider when choosing the best camping stove, see our guide at the bottom of the page. Otherwise, whether you're looking to cook up a slap up campsite meal on a double-burner stove, or looking for a small but stable wild camping stove, there's a model for you here.

Best ultra-light camping stoves

SOTO Windmaster An ultralight backpacking stove that boasts excellent wind resistance Specifications Fuel: Propane / butane Packed weight: 100g/3.5oz Packed size: 8.8 x 9 x 4.7cm/3.5 x 3.5 x 1.85in Boil time (500ml): 2min 14secs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Tiny packed sized + Good wind resistance + Integrated ignition Reasons to avoid - No hard case for storage - Fiddly four-prong pot support

As a classic screw-in type stove, the SOTO Windmaster has all the traditional advantages of a conventional canister-top design, namely, quick and easy set-up plus minimal weight and pack size. This makes it a good choice for extended backpacking trips or fast and light missions. However, as its name suggests, the Windmaster also offers superior performance in breezy and gusty conditions compared to most of its screw-in rivals.

The secret is its effective engineering. The concave burner head has a small but well-designed protective lip, while the low-profile pot support places the pot very close to the flame. Together, these features combine to offer excellent wind-resistance.

Where a sudden gust often blows other canister-top stoves out, this one just keeps on burning. It also offers fairly precise simmer control, which makes cooking easier. The four-pronged pot support is stable in use, while the wide burner head distributes heat evenly.

Unlike cheaper stoves, the Windmaster also has some clever hidden tech. This includes a micro regulator for more consistent power output, even when temperatures drop or when your gas is running on empty. There’s also an integrated ignition, which is always a useful extra. This one is neatly enclosed within the burner stem too, while the sparker at the burner head is a strip of metal rather than a flimsy piece of wire, which makes it less liable to get brittle and snap.

Optimus Vega An award-winning lightweight stove designed for four-season use Specifications Fuel: Butane/propane Weight: 178g/6.3oz Packed size: 130mm x 70mm x 65mm/5.12in x 2.76in x 2.56in Boil time (1000ml): 4 mins 30 secs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Bass Pro Shops (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Year-round use + Capable of cooking in -20°C/-4°F + ‘Turbo Boost’ cuts cooking time by 20% Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest or smallest stove

A serial winner of outdoor magazine gear tests, the Optimus Vega is one of the few stoves designed to take winter temperatures in its stride. Flip the gas canister upside down (there are support legs to hold it in place) and the heat gets a ‘Turbo Boost’ – ideal for cold temperatures or if you need to cook in a hurry. Boiling or cooking in sub-zero temperatures may sound extreme, but early mornings at altitude in summer can see the mercury tumble. This winter mode does burn more fuel, so for summer it’s wiser to save gas and have the canister the right way up. The stove itself sits low to the ground, which makes it more stable, and a foil windshield shelters the flame from a breeze.

Primus FireStick A neat, clever, backpacking stove with a minimalist design Specifications Fuel: Propane / butane Packed weight: 105g/3.7oz Packed size: 36mm x 103mm/1.4in x 4.1in) Boil time (1000ml): 3 mins 30 secs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light + Neat fold-up cylinder shape + Wind protection from pan supports Reasons to avoid - Canister-top stoves are typically less stable than hose-mounted stoves

As all experienced backpackers know, the pointy edges of a stove can stick out in a backpack and burners are vulnerable to knocks. Primus has solved both of these issues with the innovative FireStick, which folds into a cylinder similar in size to a fat tube of sweets, with the arms that support a pan during cooking clicking together, protecting the burner.

The stove screws on to a gas canister, creating a tall, reasonably wide platform, and a regulated valve lets campers adjust the flow of gas and thereby control the temperature. The wide arms also provide a degree of wind protection. If saving weight is a priority, a titanium version of the same stove shaves off 16g (0.6 oz) and costs $30 (£30) more.

Campingaz Twister Plus PZ A compact stove with a built-in piezo lighter Specifications Fuel: Propane/butane Packed weight: 274g/9.6 oz Packed size: 110mm x 110mm/4.3in x 4.3in Boil time (1000ml): 3 mins 45 secs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy connection to canister + Compact size + Built-in piezo ignition + Competitive price Reasons to avoid - Less choice of Campingaz canisters

With its ‘Easy Clic’ connection to the gas bottle and in-built ignition system (the piezo or P) the Campingaz Twister Plus PZ is a quick and simple stove to set up, and there’s no fumbling around for matches or cursing as the wind blows out a match before you’ve had a chance to light the burner. A neat heatshield protects your fingers from the flame as you turn the knob that adjusts the supply of gas and heat.

When not in use, the hard, plastic case provides more protection than many carry solutions for stoves. Just be aware that it will only work with canisters that have the Campingaz Easy Clic valve.

The best all-in-one camping stoves

Coleman FyreStorm PCS A complete backpacking cook system, with stove, pot, sleeve and lid Specifications Fuel: Propane / butane Packed weight: 486g/1lb 1oz Packed size: 204mm x 136mm/8in x 5.4in Boil time (1000ml): 4 mins 30 secs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stove and gas canister fit in the pot + Piezo for lighting burner + Complete, compact cook system Reasons to avoid - Works best with its own pot - Heavier than other hose-mounted stoves

It’s deeply satisfying to be able to pack up a cook system into a compact bundle, rather than have a separate stove, pot and gas canister. With the FyreStorm PCS, the stove and a small gas canister fit inside the pot for great portability. In use, the long hose keeps the gas canister away from the stove, the piezo ignition delivers a match-free spark to the gas, and the wind shield shelters the flame from the breeze.

The heat is adjustable, allowing for a vigorous boil or a simmer, while the lid and neoprene sleeve provide extra precaution against accidental scalding. So that’s all bases covered for campsite chefs.

Vango Atom and Ultralight Heat Exchanger If you’re building your first backpacking cookset, this competitively-priced combo is a great value option, ideally suited new wild campers and hikers getting a taste for long-distance trails Specifications Fuel: Butane / propane Packed weight: 507g/17.9oz Packed size: 17 x 12 x 11cm/6.7 x 4.7 x 4.3in Boil time (500ml): 2min 38 secs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value set + Includes sturdy cooking pot + Nests neatly as an all-in-one system Reasons to avoid - Not as sophisticated as its rivals - Packed size is slightly bulky - Not particularly wind-resistant

If you’re attracted to the convenience of personal cooking systems like the popular Jetboil MiniMo or the MSR Windburner but can’t afford the sizeable price tag, this kit is well worth a closer look. It bundles Vango’s ultralight Atom stove with a sturdy cooking pot and various accessories, giving you pretty much all you need to knock up a basic meal for two hungry hikers. As such, it’s a far more affordable alternative to those pricier all-in-one stove systems.

The no frills Atom stove is basic but extremely light and compact, with a competitive power output of 3,000w. The Vango pot, which simply sits on top of the stove’s spindly folding arms, has a practical real-world capacity of 1 litre. This is larger than most, making it easier to cater for two, whether you’re heating water for backpacking rations or just brewing up two steaming mugs of tea or coffee.

The pot has a similar heat exchanger base to the Jetboil design, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and faster boil times. It also has a chunky clear plastic lid with an easy-grab silicon tab and a sturdy folding handle – simple and straightforward features, but ones which plenty of other brands seem to get wrong.

The Vango cook kit also includes two small plastic bowls and folding sporks, plus a gas canister stand. It all packs away neatly into the pot, with room to spare for a 230g gas canister (which is the bigger size that you’ll find stocked in most camping shops). It’s a tidy system that is comparable in overall weight to most Jetboil systems, though it is admittedly a bit bulkier due to the larger capacity cooking pot.

The best fast boiling camping stoves

Jetboil Flash The FluxRing heat exchanger element transformed the boil speed of backpacking stoves Specifications RRP: $110 (US)/£120 (UK) Fuel: Propane/butane Packed weight: 371g/13oz Packed size: 104mm x 180mm/4in x 7in Boil time (500 ml): 1 min 40 secs Today's Best Deals View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightning-fast boil time + Gas and stove store inside the pot + Push-button ignition Reasons to avoid - Only works with Jetboil FluxRing pot - Better for boiling water than cooking

For any backpacker in urgent need of a cuppa, there’s only one place to turn. The Jetboil Flash is astonishingly fast to boil water, its FluxRing roaring away like a… well, jet. This makes it ideal for rehydrating dried meals, as well as brewing a tea or coffee (an optional £15/$20 coffee press turns the pot into a cafetiere). Fold-out legs attach to the base of the gas canister, improving stability; push button ignition starts the fire without messing around with matches; and a color-change heat indicator shows when water is boiling (if plumes of steam haven’t given you a clue). For portability, the stove and a small gas canister slide into the pot, while a small bowl protects the FluxRing.

We’ve been using a first generation Jetboil Zip for almost a decade, the stove sounding the death knell for our flask, and it’s still a pack essential for any long day in the hills.

The best camping stoves for groups

Primus Tupike Portable Stove A camping stove that transforms a piece of utilitarian equipment into a piece of art Specifications Fuel: Gas Packed weight: 9.5lb / 4.3kg Packed size: 18.5 x 12.8 x 4in / 46.9 x 32.5 x 10.1cm Boil time (1000lm): 4min 20sec Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent simmer control + Stainless steel and brass construction + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Expensive compared to some models - Limited wind protection

The Tupike comes with a non-stick griddle, which enables you to add more variety to the camp menu. After dinner, a stainless steel drip tray and removable pot supports make clean-up quick and easy. When not in use, the wooden handle locks the stove cover in place. Inside, a spring-action lock holds the regulator safe and secure.

The Tupike’s stainless steel, oak, and brass construction turns a utilitarian piece of outdoor equipment into a work of art. And when it’s time to cook, don’t worry if you left the matches at home – with the piezo ignition, the burners fire up without matches or a lighter. Individually controlled twin 10,000 BTU burners allow the camp chef to boil water quickly for pasta, while simultaneously simmering the sauce. Folding steel legs lift the stove higher off the camp table for more comfortable cooking ergonomics. The cover and adjustable side panels shield the burners on windy days.

Jetboil Genesis Base Camp Stove A compact, high performance camping stove if your budget will stretch Specifications Fuel: Propane canister Packed weight: 6.2lb / 2.8kg Packed size: 9.8 x 4.6in / 24.9 x 11.7cm Boil time (1000ml): 3min Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact design + Burner control + Auto-ignition levers + Storage bag Reasons to avoid - Average boil time - Expensive compared to rivals - Missing wind screens

Traditional two-burner camp stoves start with a rectangular box of stainless steel or aluminium, but Jetboil’s Genesis stove brings a completely different approach to camp cooking. This neat circular stove design stacks two burners for transport and storage. At camp, the unit unfolds, ignites easily and twin burners deliver 10,000 BTUs of heat. Three minutes is all it takes to have boiling water ready for coffee or pasta. The stove can be linked with other stoves to create a series of burners to feed a hungry crew and works efficiently paired with Jetboil’s cookware system options.

Attaching the windscreen when the winds kick up keeps the cooking process in high performance mode. Compatible with a standard propane bottle, the kit includes a stuff sack with a separate pocket to protect the regulator.

Small, compact and light, the Genesis two-burner stove is a very worthy addition to a short camping trip.

Coleman Triton Propane 2-burner The best powerful, double-punching twin top stove Specifications Fuel: Propane Size: 16.93 x 9.45 x 2.76in / 43 x 24 x 7cm Weight: 4 lb 13oz / 2kg Boil time (1000ml): 4min Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Bass Pro Shops (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Proven design + Value pricing + Burner control Reasons to avoid - No auto ignition - Small wind panels

The two basic components needed for a memorable camping trip are food and shelter. Feeding a gang of hungry campers requires a tasty menu, fresh ingredients and a way to bring it all to life, and Coleman’s Triton camping stove tackles that job with ease. Propane powers 22,000 BTUs through two independently controlled burners. With a 12in and 10in pans cooking side by side, there’s plenty of room for variety when it comes to answering the inevitable “what’s for dinner?” question.

Coleman stoves use pressure-control technology to deliver consistent heat even in cold, windy temperatures, and when you have a half-empty fuel bottle. Adjustable wind panels help too. With enough heat to cook a feast for a hungry family, the Triton stove should be at the top of your gear shopping list.

The best wood-burning camping stove

Solo Stove Lite A lightweight wood-burning campsite stove with an intelligent design Specifications Fuel: Twigs, pine cones Packed weight: 255g/9oz Packed size: 97mm x 108mm/5.7in x 4.25in Boil time (1000ml): 8-10min Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun to use + No worries about gas running out + Robust Reasons to avoid - Heavier and bulkier than most stoves - Slower boil time - You need to find your fuel

Solo Stoves bring out the hunter-gatherer in campers, due to their fuel source – twigs. Children will love foraging around for dry tinder to burn, and there’s something deeply satisfying about being self-sufficient, rather than relying on gas. However, there’s always the risk that heavy rain will have soaked available twigs or that there’s no combustible material around (an alcohol burner is available as an accessory for £22.50/$20).

The Solo Stove has a double combustion process – oxygen drawn in through the bottom vents feeds the main combustion, while heated air rising through the double wall is fed through the top vents for an extra oxygen boost, enhancing the stove’s efficiency. Cooking pots and kettles then perch on top. This stove is slightly heavier than others, but you save weight by not having to carry fuel.

Camping stove comparison table

Choosing the best camping stove for you

Whether you're taking the kids on a camping break or going fast and light in the mountains, getting the right camping stove is an important decision. Getting some warm sustenance into your system after a day of hiking is a vital factor in making any backpacking or camping trip a success. That's why a good stove is so high on our camping checklist.

The best camping stove for you is the one that suits your ambitions. In this day and age, the variety of stoves and the myriad features they offer can be a little bit overwhelming too. Many backpacking stoves are designed to be lightweight and stable in a strong wind, while others boast rapid boil times. If you're cooking for the kids from your camping chair, you might want a dual-burner stove that can take a couple of large cooking pots, rather than something designed for one.

These are the most important factors to consider when choosing the best camping stoves:

1. Boil times

The equivalent of a car’s 0-60mph acceleration time, most manufacturers will advertise how long it takes a stove to boil 0.5 litres of water. The time is only a guide, and depends on how much gas is left in the canister, the ambient temperature, the strength of the wind (and the effectiveness of any windshield), the type of gas (typically propane/butane), and even the shape and insulation (lid) of the pan. If you're sometime who likes to fill your camping mug up quick and get back on the go, look for a speedy boil time.

Note: Water boils at 100°C (212°F) at sea level, but for every 150 metres (500ft) you ascend the boiling temperature drops by about 0.5°C (just under 1°F). At 2,400 metres (8,000ft), about halfway up Mont Blanc, water boils at just 92°C (198 °F).

There's nothing like a hot brew while camping (Image credit: Getty)

2. Ignition

A built-in piezo igniter, similar to the spark-creator of a domestic gas hob, is most convenient for lighting gas, but some stoves rely on matches.

Imagine you've braved the elements for hours, are soaked to the skin and the only thing keeping you going is the thought of that freeze-dried meal and a piping hot cup of coffee. You find shelter in the woods, hastily erect your best one-person tent and reach for your matches. They're sodden. At this point, you're going to wish you had a stove with a built in igniter.

A stove that requires matches is fine for family holidays, where you can store them in the car or know they'll stay dry in the tent, but for expeditions in the wild you might want to consider an igniter.

Some stoves require external ignition, while others boast a built-in piezo igniter (Image credit: Getty)

3. Windshield

A decent breeze can seriously impact the performance of the best camping stoves, so a protective windshield around the burner is a useful feature. There's nothing more frustrating then waiting an age for that water to boil when it is blowing a hoolie, which is likely if you're wild camping up high.

Consider what you are willing to compromise on. A windshield is great if you're camping in the mountains, but it does represent a little bit of extra weight, not ideal if your priority is going fast and light. Can you instead check the wind direction and plan to camp in a sheltered spot? Can you use natural barriers like boulders or trees to find that shelter?

If you don't have a windshield, you can always employ your partner... (Image credit: Getty)

4. Size and weight

If you're peak bagging and looking to shave off every last gram so that you can merrily skip from summit to summit, you're going to need a lightweight stove. There's no point setting out with the best lightweight camping gear if your stove weighs a ton.

However, a strong, stable stove with a wide diameter burner and a broad pan support is very reassuring when you’re chopping veg up with your camping knife and throwing it into a pan alongside a vat of pasta in boiling water.

Most of the weight will be in the gas canister anyway, so it’s the stove’s fold-up size that matters more – some will encase the burner and gas canister inside their cooking pot.

A lightweight option is best for taking into the hills and mountains (Image credit: Getty)

5. Burn control

Boiling water may be a race to 100 degrees, but there are occasions when it’s very handy when the best camping stoves have the ability to regulate the heat for more sensitive cooking. If you're just making a brew or heating an vacuum-packed backpacking meal, this won't apply.

However, if you're trying to do your best Heston Blumenthal impression with all your camping utensils in an attempt to impress the other campers, you'll want easy access to the flame-control valve. The last thing you want is burnt sausages.

6. Canister compatibility

Most stoves will connect to a screw-thread canister, but some, such as Campingaz, have a non-thread connection, so will only work with a non-threaded, Easy-Clic canister, which could be limiting if you need re-supplies in a far-flung area. If you’re concerned, small adapters are available.

Most stoves will connect to a screw-thread canister (Image credit: Getty)

7. Fuel type

Most of the best camping stoves burn a mix of propane and butane. Propane is better for colder temperatures, and butane for warmer weather. If you're going to be heading out for a winter wildcamp, look for a canister with a higher propane content. Whereas, butane is ideal for the perfect summer camp.

Some multi-fuel stoves can also burn paraffin (kerosene) and unleaded petrol, which work better at higher altitude and can be easier to source in remote areas of the world.

A dual burner stove is ideal for campsite cooking (Image credit: Getty)

8. Stove type

Screw-in or integrated upright canister camping stoves: Probably the most popular type of stove for most backpackers and wild campers, these stoves consists of a lightweight burner head that screws on to the top of a propane, butane, or isobutane gas canister. While lightweight, highly packable, and very easy to use, these stoves often aren't the most powerful and don't perform quite as well as others in windy conditions.

Best for: all-around backpacking, thru-hiking, and wild camping.

All-in-one/personal cooking system: These consist of a burner head with a screw-in fitting along with an integrated cooking pot. Both components lock together in a compact nesting system, making them the second most packable varietal after screw-in/integrated models. Generally, these systems offer fast boil times and excellent fuel efficiency, even when you're doing your cooking in windy conditions.

Best for: solo campers or couples who value convenience and efficiency.

Liquid fuel and multi-fuel camping stoves: These run on white gas, kerosene (paraffin) or petrol, and some multi-fuel stoves (like the MSR Whisperlite) can run on all three. Generally speaking, these stoves are robust, reliable, and work well in all conditions. On the downside, they do tend to be heavy, bulky, and require frequent cleaning and maintenance.

Best for: large groups or for expedition basecamp use.

Wood camping stoves: These stoves run on foraged fuel such as twigs, pinecones, and other small pieces of wood. While this does mean you'll need to find these when you get to your campsite, it also means you won't have to carry fuel from home on your trip.

Best for: lovers of old-school aesthetics and/or campers who would prefer to forage for fuel rather than schlep it into the wilds in their backpacks.

Hose-fed/spider camping stoves: These stoves have a burner head that sits on tripod legs and a braided metal hose that attaches to a gas canister. Because these stoves sit closer to the ground, they are typically more stable and burn better in strong winds than their screw-in siblings. On the downside, spiders are usually much bulkier and heavier.

Best for: Backpacking and wild camping in a larger group.

Alcohol camping stoves: These stoves burn non-pressurised denatured alcohol (methylated spirits or ‘meths’). While cheap and ultra-reliable, they offer no control over power output, are slower to cook, and not as fuel efficient as gas canister-type stoves or pressurised liquid fuel stoves.

Best for: Campers and backpackers on a budget, Scout and DofE groups.

Solid fuel camping stoves: These are simple, compact and lightweight stoves that were originally developed for use by the military. Solid fuel is smokeless, energy-efficient and leaves no ash, but is highly toxic, so can only be used in well-ventilated areas.

Best for: gram counters and minimalists.

Single/double burner camping stoves: These stoves have one or two full-size burners and normally use tall ‘twist and click’ butane (or propane-butane) canisters or larger, refillable gas bottles. Cooking with one of these stoves is very similar to cooking on the stove at home - they have auto-ignition, great simmer control, and are are far more powerful than models designed for backpacking. On the downside, they're far too bulky and heavy to be carried any kind of distance.

Best for: family car-camping trips