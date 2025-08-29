Rescue attempts abandoned for Russian climber who became stranded on a 24,000ft peak after breaking her leg, despite son's belief that she's still alive

Attempts to save a Russian climber who became stranded atop a 24,406ft (7,439m) peak in Kyrgyzstan have been abandoned after multiple disastrous rescue attempts.

Natalia Nagovitsina became stuck in perilous conditions atop the towering Victory Peak for over two weeks, after she broke her leg in an accident near the summit on August 12.

Efforts to save the 47-year-old have been hampered by harsh weather, including temperatures down to -9.4°F (-23°C), and the high risks involved in a potential rescue. Earlier this month, Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia died from hypothermia after attempting to deliver vital supplies to Nagovitsina, including a sleeping bag and a gas cooker.

Two other rescue attempts have failed, as one helicopter crashed on the mountain, and another abandoned its efforts due to poor weather. Rescue pilots were due to make a third attempt on August 25, but again abandoned their efforts due to the weather.

"Professional pilots flew in from Italy. But when they flew to the area by helicopter, the weather was not favourable. Before that, they invited a drone pilot who was ordered to probe the area, but it was not possible," explained Ilim Karypbekov, vice president of the Kyrgyz Mountaineering Federation.

"The forecast said that in the coming week, five or six days, the weather would not be stable enough to fly a helicopter, let alone a drone. So they called it off.

"They saw that there was no point in waiting that long. No one could survive that long. They decided that it was pointless to wait any longer."

Despite the dangers, Nagovitsina's son, Mikhail, believes his mother is still alive and is urging Russian authorities to organize another rescue operation.

During a brief weather window earlier this month, officials were able to use drones and helicopters to capture footage of the injured mountaineer. According to Mikhail, the video, shot on August 19, shows his mother moving and waving.

"In the video I received, it is clearly visible that seven days after losing contact, she is actively waving her hand, full of strength," he says.

"My mother is an experienced climber...and is also in very good shape.

"I am sure that she is alive and wants the search to be resumed."

No further rescue attempts have been made. Nagovitsina's body will likely be recovered next spring, when conditions improve, according to Ilim Karypbekov.