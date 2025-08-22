“I’ve poured everything into this long recovery” - superstar American climber returns from lengthy injury, and could compete in the next World Cup

Good news, US climbing fans! One of the nation's most exciting climbing stars is finally back from injury and ready to hit the wall.

Four-time bouldering world champion Natalie Grossman, 24, has been on the sidelines since March after tearing the ACL and meniscus of her left knee, but will be returning to competition at today's North America Cup.

"I get to compete this weekend!" she confirmed via Instagram.

"Today marks 6 months post ACL + meniscus surgery which means I’m finally cleared to lead climb with minimal movement restrictions. Though fully trusting my knee and being in shape is another story."

Although her recovery isn't yet over, Grossman's return to competitive climbing means she could be available for this year's final two IFSC World Cup rounds at the start of September and the World Championships competition at the end of the month.

"Recovery is nowhere near over, but I was given this opportunity and I want to seize it. This is part of the process but it is not the end result! I have no idea what to expect so let’s go have some funnnn and see what happens.

"I’ve poured everything into this long recovery, so no pushing my knee this time. Recovery comes first," concludes her Instagram post.

Who is Natalie Grossman?

Prior to her injury, Grossman's place as the world's best female boulderer was undisputed. The US athlete won four back-to-back World Cup series from 2021 to 2024 and topped the podium at an astonishing eleven World Cup rounds in that time.

She's also been a fierce competitor in the lead climbing World Cup, finishing second and third in the 2021 and 2022 competitions.

Grossman bouldering at the 2023 Pan American Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her return from injury will be a welcome sight to climbing fans worldwide, after Grossman missed almost the entire 2025 World Cup season.

Without her, the bouldering competition has been an open affair, with six different winners from the six different rounds this year.