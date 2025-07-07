We've found the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for $180 off, and it's not even Amazon Prime Day yet! Harness the power of the sun and take advantage of an extra-long battery life with one of Garmin's best solar-charging smartwatches at a greatly reduced price

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and there are loads of epic early tech deals to sink your teeth into. Along with Apple, Amazfit, and plenty of other big brands, you can find massive savings on some of our favorite Garmin sports watches, like this high-tech solar-charging model, which is already over $180 off, even before the sale officially starts.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar smartwatch for just $467.56 at Amazon.

This super-smart device boasts an extra-long battery life thanks to its smart solar glass display, which turns the sun's rays into additional charge for your Garmin watch. In total, this top-end wearable can last for up to 37 days on a single charge, more than enough for lengthy hiking, camping, and ultra running adventures in the wilderness.

With all that battery life, you can head out and put your Fenix 7X Solar to the test with confidence. It's got loads of detailed health trackers and sports modes to try out, and monitors everything from your heart rate to jet lag levels.

If you've got an extreme adventure in mind, this watch could be the one for you, thanks to its super-accurate GPS tracking, which monitors your position wherever you are in the wilderness. Its fiber-reinforced polymer case and steel bezel are tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water-resistance, so you can be sure of its survival in harsh outdoor environments.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $649.99 $467.56 at Amazon

Save $181 This superb multi-sport watch combines plenty of health and fitness trackers with cable-free solar charging. Its vibrant display is made from sturdy Corning Gorilla Glass, which is resistant to scratching and other damage you might encounter.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deals where you are: