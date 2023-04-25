The 2024 London Marathon ballot is open – here's what you need to know

The ballot for next year's London Marathon is now open, so if you want to have a chance of running next year's race, it's time to get online and sign up. Entries to the ballot opened on April 22, and close at 9pm BST on April 28, so there's not much time left.

Here I've aimed to answer the most common questions about next year's marathon, but if there's anything I've not covered then you'll probably find the answer on the event's official website (opens in new tab). Best of luck if you decide to enter the ballot for next year's race – fingers crossed!

How to enter

How do I enter the London Marathon 2024 ballot? You can enter the 2024 London Marathon ballot through the Let's Do This website (opens in new tab) or through the official London Marathon app (opens in new tab).

What are my chances of getting a place in the London Marathon ballot? The organisers don't release official figures, but there were over 410,000 applicants for roughly 17,000 ballot places in the 2023 race. We can't give exact odds because some people were entered in a second ballot for donating their entry fee to charity, but the likelihood of a getting a place this way is slim.

How can I get a charity place in the 2024 London Marathon? You will have to apply through the individual charity, which will decide how to allocate places based on your ability to raise funds and your closeness to the cause. Charities have to pay for places, and if you're successful, you will probably have to raise about £2,000. Check out the full details on the TCS London Marathon website (opens in new tab).

How else can I get a place in the London Marathon? Running clubs that are affiliated with UK Athletics can apply for a certain number of places based on their size. It's up to the club to decide which members get those places, You can also apply for a 'good for age' place. These are very competitive, and are awarded based on how fast you are compared to the qualifying time for your age category. Check the good for age qualifying times online (opens in new tab). Good for age applications open at the end of June 2023.

London Marathon entry fees

How much does it cost to enter the London Marathon? The full fee for the 2024 London Marathon is £69.99 for participants in the UK, and £120 for international participants. International runners also have to pay a £26 carbon offset levy to compensate for travel. The ballot is free, and you only have to pay if you are successful.

Can I get a discount on the London Marathon entry fee? Yes, if you live in the UK you can pay a discounted price of £49.99 if you donate the fee to the London Marathon Foundation. You'll have to pay whether you're successful in the ballot or not, but you'll be entered in a second draw, increasing your chances of securing a place.

What is the London Marathon carbon offset levy? Major marathons have a huge carbon footprint due to international travel. The carbon offset levy is donated to certified projects that reduce carbon emissions in other ways.

Ballot results

When are the results of the London Marathon ballot announced? The results of the ballot will be announced at the end of June 2023. You will receive an email telling you whether or not you've been successful.

What if I'm not successful in the London Marathon ballot? If you don't get a place in the general ballot, you can apply for a charity place instead. Alternatively, you can try a different marathon in the city, The RunThrough Battersea Park Running Festival Marathon (opens in new tab), Richmond Park Marathon (opens in new tab), Vanguard Way Marathon (opens in new tab) and Thames Meander Marathon (opens in new tab) are just a few options.

Transfers and deferrals

Can I transfer my London Marathon place to someone else? No, transferring your place is against the rules

Can I defer my London Marathon place to next year? It depends. If you secured a place through the general ballot, or have a guaranteed place from a running club or stakeholder then yes, you can defer your place. If you have a charity place, you may not be able to defer it, and will have to contact the charity directly for details. You cannot defer a good for age place unless you are pregnant or postpartum. See the official London Marathon website for full details (opens in new tab).

If I deferred my London Marathon place last year, can I defer again? No, you can't defer your place twice.